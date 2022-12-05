Rockingham County High School gymnasium and Wall Court get facelift

WENTWORTH – Rockingham County High School’s gymnasium recently got major upgrades with the installation of a brand new floor on the court as well as bleachers in the gymnasium.

The conclusion of the project came down to the wire, but contractors got the job done just hours prior to the tip off for Rockingham’s back-to-back girls and boys cross-county rivalry basketball games versus McMichael Dec. 2.

The girls won 67-46 to improve to 3-0 while the boys lost by a 59-46 margin on the debut of the new court.

Construction for the project was originally supposed to start last summer, but with supply chain issues in the wake of the pandemic, the project was pushed back to a start date of Sept. 29, when demolition began.

The girls and boys practiced at Rockingham Community College’s Key Gymnasium during construction.

Courtesy of the upgrade, both the boys and girls now play on a state-of-the art floor, and it’s a great look for fans as the school honors the rich history of the program.

“Wall Court is on the moniker in two different places, and there are signatures from both W.A. Wall and Woody Wall, so their actual signatures are on the floor. We are really excited for how it looks and excited for our kids and have them play on a good quality floor,” Rockingham County Athletics Director Courtney Paschal said.

Talks began last year regarding the project, then the Rockingham County School Board chimed in and voted to replace the 40-plus-year-old floor and bleachers.

The court was christened ‘Wall Court’ in honor of North Carolina Hall of Fame coach W.A. and Woody, both who are retired former Rockingham head basketball coaches. The job now rests in the capable hands of Jesse, W.A.’s grandson and Woody’s son. Jesse succeeded his father, Woody, who stepped down at the end of the 2017-2018 after 28 years at the helm.

No other man without the Wall surname has ever coached the girl’s program.

W.A. was the school’s first head coach when the institution opened its doors in 1977 before retiring in 1990 and handing the reigns of the program over to Woody.

W.A. and Woody each won more than 500 games as head basketball coaches. W.A. was elected into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in the Class of 2019, and Woody is on the shortlist to join him.

It’s one of the most exceptional family coaching situations in the state, and it is something the elder Wall and the whole family, for that matter, takes a great deal of pride in being a part of a three-generation run.

“I love it. I think it is great. Each one of us was our own coach. I started it, and Woody got a few things from me and Jesse got a few things from him. Jesse was more prepared than any of us were because he was around basketball his whole life, and he sat on the bench at Ferrum College for four years with the basketball team before he took over for Woody. But it is a very unique situation,” W.A. said in a prior interview.

W.A. got his start in coaching at Bethany in 1959, and over the course of his career, also coached baseball, boys basketball, volleyball and softball and had a great deal of success.

W.A. posted a 233-92 record in girls basketball at Bethany and compiled a 310-100 record at Rockingham County. His teams won 14 conference championships during his tenure at RCHS.

Coaching the boys, he won three conference titles and closed out that portion of his career with a 270-180 record. In baseball, his squads were 160-60 and won six conference championships. He also won six conference titles in softball and finished with a record of 188-70. He has a combined record of 543-192 as a basketball coach.

Woody, filled his dad’s shoes in fine fashion, amassing 513 wins to become the winningest coach at Rockingham. During his career, he had 25 state playoff appearances, made it to the regionals eight times and won two of those titles. In addition, he guided the Cougars to the state championship twice as a runner-up.

Woody also won 18 holiday tournament championships and was also an East-West All Star and North Carolina-South Carolina All Star coach.

Jesse’s is currently 59-34 since taking over at the beginning of the 2018-2019 campaign.

All three coaches said most of the credit for the success should go to all the former players and assistant coaches.

Paschal said fans will get an opportunity to own a piece of Rockingham County history as she is planning to offer pieces of the old floor, which will be available for purchase.

“There is rich history on that floor, and we want the public to have access to it. We are selling pieces of the floor from both end lines and planning to do smaller pieces and having them mounted on 8X10s with an authenticated plaque that states 1977-2022. We are also planning to sell larger pieces, so that if people want to make a table or some other piece of it, they can have a piece of Rockingham County basketball history to display,” Paschal said.

Rockingham County Public Schools Central Office Assistant Superintendent of Logistics and Operations, Erselle Young, released a statement that the gym floors’ winning bid was $159,995 and from Floor Action, Inc. The bleacher project was completed by Learning Environments, Inc. for a bid of $150,950 bringing the total pre-estimate cost to $310,945.