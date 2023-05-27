Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Congratulations to the The Class of 2023. This week, RockinghamNow salutes three outstanding graduates of Rockingham County High School, featuring student essays.

By Brooklyn Blackstock

Sunshine, rainbows, unicorns, fairies, cute dogs, fluffy cats.

This is the kind of childhood you see in movies when the main character has a younger sibling.

The younger sibling is in the second grade and enjoying their childhood running around and playing hopscotch and drawing stick men. This scenario doesn’t quite fit my reality, as my childhood was quite traumatic.

Of course going through trauma and being a teenager can make things difficult. I can say that I didn’t really have a true mother or father figure growing up. I had to grow up faster than the other fifth graders by trying to be a role model for my younger siblings.

Once my dad left the picture, my mom, my grandma, my siblings and I had to resort to something I never want to experience again and no human should: being homeless in a van.

This meant that two grown adults and three still-growing and developing children had to live in one van together. Our routine consisted of sleeping on old blankets and pillows, using a bucket as a sink and toilet, and we used food stamps.

Eventually, the time came where we were able to move into different apartments, each one more dilapidated than the last.

It all changed once “they” came. I remember looking at the social worker ... who stood in our apartment. “Take ‘em,” she said with a straight face. She didn’t cry or seem even remotely concerned.

That moment broke me.

Even as a child, I understood that my mother struggled to take care of us. Her fight with mental illness had a profound effect on us all — physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Although life was difficult before, it didn’t compare to the pain of being in a new place without the ones you love.

After a few months, things finally changed for the better. The Department of Social Services and the court system granted my Aunt April custody of my siblings and I.

Reflecting back, there are some things that have improved and there are still challenges to overcome.

I’ve seen my mom in myself and I don’t want to go down that dark, lonely road. I want to break the cycle of loss and struggle that has plagued my family. I want to own my own things without depending on others. I want to have a stable family. These goals that I have set for myself will become that much closer as I strive towards higher education.

My past experiences have motivated me to achieve more and create a new standard for my family.

By Tayton Smaldone

I am a senior at Rockingham County High School. While I was at Rockingham, I played four years of football and baseball. I was also part of the school’s first-ever indoor track team.

I earned the All-Conference Award and was named Special Teams MVP during my senior year playing football. I also earned the Coaches Award my junior year playing football. The clubs I was involved in were Beta Club and the National Honor Society.

I really enjoyed my time at Rockingham County High School and making new friends and hope to make them last into college.

My four years of high school started with my freshman year getting canceled due to COVID-19.

Sophomore year started fully online and being home everyday was definitely different. Trying to hear your teacher teach and listening to your dog barking at the same time proved difficult for me.

My junior year started with going back to school in person while wearing masks. My senior year was the only “normal” school year for awhile.

My favorite memories came from having fun with friends, going to sporting events, and having fun in the student section. My favorite class was my physical science class during the spring of my junior year.

My friends and I created the student section for the softball team by hanging out in our trucks. We would bring corn-hole and grill and had a lot of fun memories.

My plan after high school is to attend Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. While I am at the university, I am going to study sports management and play football. I am really excited to be going to Shenandoah to further my education and athletic career.

By Liza Key

I haven’t had the most traditional high school experience. When I was in 7th grade I began to take upper level math classes. Because of this, I got very ahead in school and I made the decision to graduate a year early.

One of my years of high school also got cut short because of COVID, so I really haven’t had much time in high school. But that has not stopped me from being impacted by so many people at Rockingham County High School.

Throughout these past three years I played soccer, ran track and cross country, and joined a few clubs, including the Beta Club, the National Honor Society and FCA.

From these experiences I have learned that it’s not about what you’re doing, it’s about who you’re doing it with.

In the beginning of my high school years, I didn’t have that many friends and I struggled to have fun at school because of it.

When I began to play sports, I started to enjoy coming to school and going to practices/games because of the people on my teams.

Many people may call me crazy for doing things like cross country or track (because running really is awful) but it was during these sports that I found some of the best friends I think anyone could ever have.

These friends have made my life and school experience so much more fun. I won’t say that school has been easy. There have been many tears and late nights because of grades and tests, but it has definitely all been worth it.

Because I have been pushed to work hard in all of my classes, I have maintained a high GPA and have gotten into all of the colleges that I wanted to go to. I could not have done this on my own, though.

I have had some amazing teachers and an incredibly supportive family that has helped me to continue doing my best. Teachers like Mrs. Cross and Mr. Anders have always supported me and let me talk about anything that was bothering me.

Coach Buck, has always been there to support me athletically and academically and has never failed to make me laugh on a bad day.

My counselor, Mrs. Anderson, has always been there to answer my questions and help me with my many, many schedule changes (graduating early can be confusing).

Lastly, but definitely not the least, my mom and dad have supported me through everything that I have done, whether it was a game, a big test, or even a small grade that I was upset about. They never failed to encourage me and support me, always telling me to “try my best” and “make good choices.”

I am so thankful for the opportunity to be a part of Rockingham County High School and to have been able to learn valuable lessons from so many people. I will always be grateful for the memories I have made and the people I have met while during my years at Rockingham.