Rockingham County infection rate pops up, health chief wants more vaccinated

As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus infects thousands of Americans and North Carolinians, Rockingham County’s infection rate, which had dipped below 1% in recent weeks, has popped back up above the safety zone to 5.9%. Trey Wright, county public health director, answers critical questions about virus safety and trends.
Q: Has the Delta variant become prevalent in Rockingham County?
A: “NCDHHS (North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services) sends batch sampling to the CDC for genomic sequencing biweekly. We are not able to determine (exact prevalence of Delta cases) for Rockingham County, but newest estimates show that 85-90% of all new cases (nationwide) are of the Delta variant.”
Q: Is this why we’ve seen our recent safe infection rates of less than 5% shoot up to 5.9% ?
A: “Yes and No,” Wright said. He explained that increases are also likely associated with lifting of statewide social distancing restrictions, a decrease in testing, which means some asymptomatic folks may be spreading the virus, and county residents who mistakenly attribute their symptoms to seasonal allergies and don’t seek treatment, but go on to infect others. “With more information coming out about the variants, people who are unvaccinated may begin to think ‘is this an allergy or something more?’ “
Q: Do you know of any “breakthrough” cases of COVID that have occurred in fully vaccinated Rockingham Countians or in areas nearby?
A: Wright said his department does not yet know the answer. “We are now creating a dataset for unvaccinated (county residents) vs vaccinated,” Wright said, explaining the process will involve much research of older cases.
Q: Are Rockingham Countians still interested in getting vaccinations? Do you know about how many people have been vaccinated in the past few weeks?
“This week we saw a FULL clinic on Thursday, whereas in weeks prior, we would have 20-30 appointments filled.”
Q: What percentage of Rockingham County’s 91,000 residents are partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated to date?
A: Wright reports 35,000 residents, or 38.5%, are fully vaccinated, while 2,000, or 2.2%, have had just one shot.
Q: The Delta variant has been proven to be much more contagious than other strains of COVID-19. In fact, researchers say the variant can generate about 1,000 times more viral particles in the noses and throats of those who are infected with the variant, as well as those who may carry the virus, but be asymptomatic. Is it true that vaccinated folks can indeed carry the Delta variant and not become ill themselves, but infect unvaccinated populations?
A: “Based on 95% efficacy of vaccines, 5% of those who are vaccinated could indeed become COVID-19 positive, be asymptomatic and spread (the Delta variant).”
Q: What do you want Rockingham Countians to do with their masks now?
A: “As recommended by Governor Cooper ... , getting vaccinated prevents severe illness, hospitalization and death, including from the Delta variant, and reduces community spread of the virus. People who are unvaccinated pose a risk to those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and those who are not eligible for the vaccine, including children under 12. The highest spread of cases is happening in places with low vaccination rates,” Wright said.
“Wear a mask in all indoor public spaces if you live in area of high or substantial levels of transmission as defined by the CDC until more people are vaccinated and viral transmission decreases.”
Q: What are the next initiatives your agency might try to stimulate increased interest in the vaccine?
A: “We are hoping to partner with local businesses — restaurants, breweries, etc ... — for some type of vaccination promotions.