Rockingham County infection rate pops up, health chief wants more vaccinated

A: Wright said his department does not yet know the answer. “We are now creating a dataset for unvaccinated (county residents) vs vaccinated,” Wright said, explaining the process will involve much research of older cases.

Q: Are Rockingham Countians still interested in getting vaccinations? Do you know about how many people have been vaccinated in the past few weeks?

“This week we saw a FULL clinic on Thursday, whereas in weeks prior, we would have 20-30 appointments filled.”

Q: What percentage of Rockingham County’s 91,000 residents are partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated to date?

A: Wright reports 35,000 residents, or 38.5%, are fully vaccinated, while 2,000, or 2.2%, have had just one shot.

Q: The Delta variant has been proven to be much more contagious than other strains of COVID-19. In fact, researchers say the variant can generate about 1,000 times more viral particles in the noses and throats of those who are infected with the variant, as well as those who may carry the virus, but be asymptomatic. Is it true that vaccinated folks can indeed carry the Delta variant and not become ill themselves, but infect unvaccinated populations?