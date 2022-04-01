Rockingham County Landfill's Free Cleanup Week starts April 4

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Landfill will host its annual Free Cleanup Week April 4-9.

During these days the landfill will be open during normal business hours, but there will be stipulations to the normal disposals staff will accept. Please refer to the following as you plan:

Citizens will be asked to show proof of their Rockingham County residency. All loads are subject to inspection by the environmental staff and law enforcement officers.

Loads must be covered by state law to avoid littering roadways. The landfill charges a $10 fee for any vehicle entering with an uncovered/unsecured load.

Hoarding of one’s trash to avoid weekly compliance with the county’s Solid Waste Ordinance will not be tolerated. Solid Waste Enforcement Officers will be onsite to ensure no load has more than a week’s worth of garbage to the landfill.

Regular residential solid waste will be accepted for disposal from single dwelling households and items from the usual municipal “cleanup” collections programs conducted during the Free Cleanup Week. Residents are limited to one truck bed load or one trailer load (trailer no longer than 16 feet) per household for the entire week.

No commercial waste will be accepted for free disposal during the week. This includes shingles, remodeling and construction materials, demolition materials and other waste recognized as commercial.

No industrial waste will be accepted for free disposal.

No animal carcasses will be accepted for free disposal.

Commercial haulers of residential waste will not be allowed free disposal.