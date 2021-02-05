Rockingham County man wins $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

MADISON — William Hughes of Madison purchased a $1 Cash 5 ticket on Jan. 30 that won him a $110,000 jackpot, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

“It feels wonderful,” Hughes said as he claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, according to the release.

Hughes, who operates Hughes Towing on K Fork Road, spends most days hauling cars. He purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing from Checkers Grill And Grocery on West Academy Street in Madison, just a stone's throw from his business.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Hughes took home $77,825.

He plans to buy some new equipment for his towing business and “pay some bills off, ” Tucker said.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $110,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.