Rockingham County man wins $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

William Hughes of Madison purchased a $1 Cash 5 ticket on Saturday that won him a $110,000 jackpot, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

“It feels wonderful,” Hughes said as he claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, according to the release.

Hughes, who works hauling cars, purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing from Checkers Grill And Grocery on West Academy Street in Madison.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Hughes took home $77,825.

He plans to buy some new equipment for his towing business and “pay some bills off.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $110,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.