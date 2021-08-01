Rockingham County Municipal Candidates File for 2021 Nov. Election

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 Municipal Election on Nov. 2.
The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and Wentworth began July 2, 2021 and ended July 16. The filing period for Eden began July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13.
As candidates for the municipal elections file, the elections board will post their names on its website at: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096
As of July 30, the following candidates had filed:
EDEN COUNCIL—WARD 3
Glenn Denny: 609 Early Avenue, Eden, NC 27288
336-558-1826
EDEN COUNCIL—WARD 4
Jerry Epps: 701 Morgan Road, Eden, NC 27288
336-627-0618
Scott Fain: 807 Hill Street, Eden, NC 27288
336-344-5017
EDEN COUNCIL—WARD 5
Cicero (Tommy) Underwood: 220 Adams Street, Eden, NC 27288
336-589-5220
Darryl G. Carter: 334 Sunset Drive, Eden, NC 27288
336-623-5809
EDEN MAYOR
Neville Hall: 509 Briarwood Drive, Eden, NC 27288
336-623-7569
MADISON ALDERMAN
Brenda Platt: 903 Parkway Avenue, Madison, NC 27025
336-613-7531
Micky Silvers: 702 West Academy Street, Madison, NC 27025
336-613-3783
Matt Bullins: 241 Island Drive, Madison, NC 27025
336-548-6549
Alan Hensley: 324 Cassandra Road, Madison, NC 27025
336-616-8384
MADISON MAYOR
William Phillips: 202 South Hillcrest Drive, Madison, NC 27025
336-453-8048
MAYODAN COUNCIL
Dwight Lake: 203 North 8th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-453-4006
Letitia (Tish) Goard: 505 North 5th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-552-4905
David Holland: 111 North 5th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-451-1344
MAYODAN MAYOR
Chad Wall: 601 Roach Street, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-344-3949
James (Bud) Cardwell: 304 North 2nd Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027
336-427-0676
REIDSVILLE COUNCIL—AT-LARGE
George Otis Rucker: 508 Staples Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-932-9353
Dylan Moore: 306 Thompsonville Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-932-0275
George Rucker, Jr.: 514 Staples Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-280-9768
Terresia Scoble: 105 Treybourne Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-520-1890
Harry L. Brown: 710 Carroll Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-342-7703
Barbara J. DeJournette: 114 W. Morehead Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-520-4300
REIDSVILLE MAYOR
Donald Gorham: 285 Pennyslvania Avenue, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-349-8502
Alan (AJ) Covell: 710 S. Main Street, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-508-2785
STONEVILLE COUNCIL
Susan Messick: 104 Lemons Street, Stoneville, NC 27048
336-331-2214
Johnny Ray Farmer: 104 Pine Cone Drive, Stoneville, NC 27048
336-613-4877
WENTWORTH COUNCIL
Cheryl Moore: 9755 NC 87, Reidsville, NC 27320
336-520-0357
Daryl Crowder