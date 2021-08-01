 Skip to main content
Rockingham County Municipal Candidates File for 2021 Nov. Election
WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 Municipal Election on Nov. 2.

The candidate filing period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and Wentworth began July 2, 2021 and ended July 16. The filing period for Eden began July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13.

As candidates for the municipal elections file, the elections board will post their names on its website at: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096

As of July 30, the following candidates had filed:

EDEN COUNCIL—WARD 3

Glenn Denny: 609 Early Avenue, Eden, NC 27288

336-558-1826

EDEN COUNCIL—WARD 4

Jerry Epps: 701 Morgan Road, Eden, NC 27288

336-627-0618

Scott Fain: 807 Hill Street, Eden, NC 27288

336-344-5017

EDEN COUNCIL—WARD 5

Cicero (Tommy) Underwood: 220 Adams Street, Eden, NC 27288

336-589-5220

Darryl G. Carter: 334 Sunset Drive, Eden, NC 27288

336-623-5809

EDEN MAYOR

Neville Hall: 509 Briarwood Drive, Eden, NC 27288

336-623-7569

MADISON ALDERMAN

Brenda Platt: 903 Parkway Avenue, Madison, NC 27025

336-613-7531

Micky Silvers: 702 West Academy Street, Madison, NC 27025

336-613-3783

Matt Bullins: 241 Island Drive, Madison, NC 27025

336-548-6549

Alan Hensley: 324 Cassandra Road, Madison, NC 27025

336-616-8384

MADISON MAYOR

William Phillips: 202 South Hillcrest Drive, Madison, NC 27025

336-453-8048

MAYODAN COUNCIL

Dwight Lake: 203 North 8th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-453-4006

Letitia (Tish) Goard: 505 North 5th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-552-4905

David Holland: 111 North 5th Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-451-1344

MAYODAN MAYOR

Chad Wall: 601 Roach Street, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-344-3949

James (Bud) Cardwell: 304 North 2nd Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027

336-427-0676

REIDSVILLE COUNCIL—AT-LARGE

George Otis Rucker: 508 Staples Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-932-9353

Dylan Moore: 306 Thompsonville Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-932-0275

George Rucker, Jr.: 514 Staples Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-280-9768

Terresia Scoble: 105 Treybourne Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-1890

Harry L. Brown: 710 Carroll Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-342-7703

Barbara J. DeJournette: 114 W. Morehead Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-4300

REIDSVILLE MAYOR

Donald Gorham: 285 Pennyslvania Avenue, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-349-8502

Alan (AJ) Covell: 710 S. Main Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-508-2785

STONEVILLE COUNCIL

Susan Messick: 104 Lemons Street, Stoneville, NC 27048

336-331-2214

Johnny Ray Farmer: 104 Pine Cone Drive, Stoneville, NC 27048

336-613-4877

WENTWORTH COUNCIL

Cheryl Moore: 9755 NC 87, Reidsville, NC 27320

336-520-0357

Daryl Crowder

