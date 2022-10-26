Rockingham County native Ken Grogan hits milestone as Navy navigator

Rockingham County native Ken Grogan, a navigator of the Navy’s Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) and the Business Development Boot Camp, has served as a navigator of the Navy’s Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) craft since the experimental craft were initially developed in the early 1980s.

As a member of the SAIC team, he continues his LCAC support today at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division as a flight analyst. The SAIC is a Washington, D.C.-based company that contracts with the federal government and supports military engineering and innovation.

Throughout his career, Grogan has flown 2,247 missions and amassed 7,954.3 hours in the craft. This is more hours than anyone, ever, according to a recent SAIC publication. Grogan is projected to reach another major milestone of 8,000 LCAC hours in 2023, according to the report.

Grogan’s time as a navigator began during his service in the U.S. Navy. When the first production craft were fleeted in 1983, he was one of two lead navigators and established the Navy Navigation Program.

Upon completing his Navy service in 1990, Ken joined Textron Marine Systems as the navigator instructor, LCAC craft navigator. He trained more than 80 navigator students in both classroom and underway missions through 1994.

Ken also conducted ship interface trials in Japan for their version of the LCAC and helped with the development and planning for two new craft built for South Korea.

In 2001, Ken joined L-3 Communications. L-3 would later become Engility, and eventually SAIC. Today, he continues in his role as the Responsible Individual for curriculum development and maintenance and trains and instructs new LCAC navigators, crew and maintainers in Virginia Beach, Va., and Camp Pendleton, Calif.

A release from the publication noted that Grogan’s knowledge and experience is unmatched in the fleet. His contributions have contributed to a much longer lifespan than originally anticipated for these craft, while the next generation were being developed, significantly benefitting the Navy.