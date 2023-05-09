GREENSBORO – Rockingham County native Keith Jones has been named to a vice-president-level position at Cone Health, designed to elevate the use of technology and ensure that health information remains secure, the health system announced in a recent news release.

Jones has been named associate chief information officer.

Telehealth, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and machine learning are playing greater roles in health care.

And as the use of ever advancing technology increases, protecting patient information generated with this technology becomes more important than ever, the health system release noted.

An Eden native, Jones will provide leadership and guidance in critical IT areas such as data management, resource allocation, project management, policies and procedures, service development, delivery and deployment.

Jones joined Cone Health 11 years ago, developing strategy around data warehousing, business intelligence and analytics.

He received his bachelor’s degree in information systems-operations management from UNCG and his master’s degree in health care administration from Pfeiffer University.