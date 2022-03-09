Rockingham County News Briefs

Moses Cone hospital gets state’s rop rank

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has been named best hospital in the state, according to Business North Carolina. The magazine’s annual list has Moses Cone Hospital tied with Duke University Hospital.

The honor shows Moses Cone Hospital is one of the very best places in the state for patients to find a health care anchor and get the vital care they need, administrators said in a news release.

“There are many outstanding, nationally known hospitals in our area,” said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO, Cone Health. “Yet when you look at the numbers, you too will find that you can’t get any better care than what you find at Cone Health.”

The hospital has been a high performer on the list before. Moses Cone ranked sixth last year, second in 2020 and first in 2019.

Business North Carolina used 25 metrics, including mortality rates, infection rates and how many people had to return to the hospital shortly after being sent home. It also looked at safety report cards by The Leapfrog Group, Blue Cross/ Blue Shield distinctions and U.S. News & World Report rankings.

