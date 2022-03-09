Rockingham County News Briefs

Moses Cone hospital gets state’s rop rank
The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has been named best hospital in the state, according to Business North Carolina. The magazine’s annual list has Moses Cone Hospital tied with Duke University Hospital.
The honor shows Moses Cone Hospital is one of the very best places in the state for patients to find a health care anchor and get the vital care they need, administrators said in a news release.
“There are many outstanding, nationally known hospitals in our area,” said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO, Cone Health. “Yet when you look at the numbers, you too will find that you can’t get any better care than what you find at Cone Health.”
The hospital has been a high performer on the list before. Moses Cone ranked sixth last year, second in 2020 and first in 2019.
Business North Carolina used 25 metrics, including mortality rates, infection rates and how many people had to return to the hospital shortly after being sent home. It also looked at safety report cards by The Leapfrog Group, Blue Cross/ Blue Shield distinctions and U.S. News & World Report rankings.
Board of education meetings, work sessions
The Rockingham County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on March 14 at the Rockingham County High School Auditorium at 180 High School Road in Wentworth. On March 28, the board will meet at Monroeton Elementary School’s Media Center for its monthly work session at 12:30 p.m. The school is located at 8081 US-158 in Reidsville. Both meetings are open to the general public.
County animal shelter teams with Petco Love WENTWORTH — During March National Pet Vaccination Month, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter will distribute free pet vaccines March 1-31 through a partnership with the national nonprofit Petco Love.
The “Give Pets Their Best Shot’’ campaign is an initiative that seeks to improve pet health and ease financial burdens for pet owners in Rockingham County and nationwide.
As puppy and kitten season approaches, the risk of pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases – parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia – increases but is preventable with simple vaccines.
RCAS aims to vaccinate 500 pets during March. Those distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.
Vaccines are available by appointment only at their headquarters at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. RCAS will also offer reduced cost rabies vaccines for $5 and reduced cost microchips for $15.
To schedule an appointment, call (336) 394-0075 or email rcas@co.rockingham.nc.us. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.
“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Brittany Flynn, Rockingham County Animal Shelter director. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
The Give Pets Their Best Shot initiative makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.
“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life. Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia.”
National Pet Vaccination Month is a continuation of Petco Love’s 1 million free pet vaccine campaign, which has helped 400,000 pets to date. Fifty percent of participating pet parents surveyed reported their pets had never been vaccinated against these diseases. With Bissell Pet Foundation as an additional partner this month, Petco Love’s goal is to increase awareness and accelerate the distribution of vaccines, the nonprofit announced in a news release.
