Rockingham County News Briefs

Sponsor a foster
child or older adult
Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services, is looking for individuals who would like to sponsor a foster child or older adult during this holiday season. Many of the children in foster care have submitted their holiday wish lists; the organization now needs people to collect all the items on the lists.
There are also many older adults who would appreciate a small gift of a blanket, socks, slippers, a book, personal hygiene supplies or other thoughtful items so they may have something to open on Christmas morning.
To help foster children, call 336-342-1394, Ext. 7118 or Ext. 7054.
To help older adults, call 336-342-1394, Ext. 7170 or Ext. 7900.
Foundation gives
out local grants
The board of advisors of the Rockingham County Community Foundation recently announced $5,160 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund and Apple Foundation Endowment for Rockingham County.
This year the board granted:
- $2,090 to Eden Rescue Squad for the Swift Water Rescue program.
- $1,000 to the Rockingham County Education Foundation for the Madison Whitewater Park.
- $1,035 to the Rockingham Pregnancy Care Center for updated technology.
- $1,035 to the Salvation Army of Rockingham County for COVID-19 response.
For information, contact NCCF Community Leadership Officer Dawn Neighbors at 910-292-4437 or dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
Taste of Home
holiday show set
The Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue in Wentworth will hold a Taste of Home Holiday Dinner Show at the following times: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 and at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.
Guests will enjoy roasting marshmallows over a campfire, making s’mores, heavy hors d'oeuvres and warm beverages while holiday classics play in the background.
After mingling, guests will move into the banquet room where they will sit back and enjoy a live performance. Groups will be seated according to their party size when tickets were purchased in order to adhere to social distancing requirements.
Written and directed by Matthew Bradshaw, Taste of Home is a family friendly, original variety show based on a family who comes home for the holidays and throws an ugly Christmas sweater party.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting https://tasteofhome.ticketspice.com/taste-of-homeholiday-dinner-theatre and are $30 per person for adults and $20 per person for children 13 and younger.
For information, call 336-520-0121.
