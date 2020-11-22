Rockingham County News Briefs

For information, contact NCCF Community Leadership Officer Dawn Neighbors at 910-292-4437 or dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit nccommunityfoundation.org.

Taste of Home

holiday show set

The Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue in Wentworth will hold a Taste of Home Holiday Dinner Show at the following times: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 and at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.

Guests will enjoy roasting marshmallows over a campfire, making s’mores, heavy hors d'oeuvres and warm beverages while holiday classics play in the background.

After mingling, guests will move into the banquet room where they will sit back and enjoy a live performance. Groups will be seated according to their party size when tickets were purchased in order to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Written and directed by Matthew Bradshaw, Taste of Home is a family friendly, original variety show based on a family who comes home for the holidays and throws an ugly Christmas sweater party.