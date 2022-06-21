Rockingham County News Briefs

July 4th celebration set for Eden

The Eden Kiwanis Club will host its annual Ole Fashioned 4th of July Celebration July 3-4 at Morehead High School’s Panther Stadium and grounds. The star-spangled event will feature live music, carnival rides, food and fireworks. On July 3, the party runs from 5-10 p.m. and $20 buys unlimited rides. On July 4, gates open at 2 p.m. and bands will perform live music all day. Featured are: Carolina Kool from 2-4 p.m., The Bullet Band from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and The Holiday Band from 7-10 p.m.

A fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

July 4th Fun Parade

Eden’s Annual July 4th Fun Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on July 4 at Fair Funeral Home parking lot at 432 Boone Road in Eden.

Merrymakers are encouraged to wear patriotic costumes and clothing and to festoon strollers, wagons, golf carts and floats with red, white and blue for the neighborhood parade that will feature awards for creativity and ingenuity.

Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.

For more information, contact Ann Fair at 336-627-8918.

Environmental justice forum

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, along with Good Stewards of Rockingham County and the Dan Riverkeeper will host an Environmental Justice Listening Session June 23 at Lakeside Event Center at Carolina Marina on Belews Lake at 548 Shelton Road in Stokesdale.

The EPA seeks community input about concerns about water quality and pollution from coal-fired power plants and other sources. The agency also wants to discuss strategies for preventing pollution with members of the community.

The agency further wants to hear the public’s concerns about drinking water quality and community health, social or economic issues.

For more information: Contact Steven Pulliam, Dan Riverkeeper at 336-613-6109 or Steven@DanRiverkeeper.org.