Rockingham County News Briefs

Boaters beware over July 4th weekend

Officials caution: Boating impaired is no different from driving impaired

State wildlife officials say they will heavily patrol the state’s waters over the Fourth of July weekend, watching for impaired boaters.

“Operation Dry Water’’ is the name of the national initiative by state and federal wildlife officials to halt intoxicated boaters. The effort seeks to promote sobriety while boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state officials said in a news release.

Officials explained that drinking affects the skills necessary to operate a boat, including:

Peripheral vision and ability to focus.

Judgment and rational decision-making.

Balance and equilibrium.

Coordination and reaction time.

“Fourth of July weekend is historically one of the busiest boating weekends of the year in North Carolina. Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers will be patrolling the state’s waterways in an effort reduce the number of alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities,” said Lt. Forrest Orr with the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

“We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday, but if alcohol is involved, designate a sober operator to get everyone home safely,” Orr said.

During last year’s campaign, Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers issued 693 warnings, 440 citations and removed 55 people from the water who were boating under the influence.

In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest, officials said in the release.

Officials also want to stress the importance of other safe practices while on the water. So far this year, 39 boating incidents have occurred in North Carolina; 10 were fatal.

“Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is the best way to be prepared should you be involved in a boating incident,” Orr said. “Not wearing a life vest is a contributing factor in many fatal incidents, including drowning of people who know how to swim. Last year in N.C., 16 boaters lost their lives due to not wearing a life jacket.

Boating at night typically increases during holiday weekends, so boaters should practice caution and be on high alert due to reduced visibility. Inland lighting rules are in effect and water skiing is prohibited between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise. Personal watercraft are prohibited on state waters between sunset and sunrise.

For more information about boating safety classes and general boating in North Carolina, visit ncwildlife.org/boating.

July 4th celebration set for Eden

The Eden Kiwanis Club will host its annual Ole Fashioned 4th of July Celebration July 3-4 at Morehead High School’s Panther Stadium and grounds. The star-spangled event will feature live music, carnival rides, food and fireworks. On July 3, the party runs from 5-10 p.m. and $20 buys unlimited rides. On July 4, gates open at 2 p.m. and bands will perform live music all day. Featured are: Carolina Kool from 2-4 p.m., The Bullet Band from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and The Holiday Band from 7-10 p.m.

A fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

July 4th Fun Parade

Eden’s Annual July 4th Fun Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on July 4 at Fair Funeral Home parking lot at 432 Boone Road in Eden.

Merrymakers are encouraged to wear patriotic costumes and clothing and to festoon strollers, wagons, golf carts and floats with red, white and blue for the neighborhood parade that will feature awards for creativity and ingenuity.

Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.

For more information, contact Ann Fair at 336-627-8918.