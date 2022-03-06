Rockingham County News Briefs

County animal shelter teams with Petco Love
WENTWORTH — During March National Pet Vaccination Month, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter will distribute free pet vaccines March 1-31 through a partnership with the national nonprofit Petco Love.
The “Give Pets Their Best Shot’’ campaign is an initiative that seeks to improve pet health and ease financial burdens for pet owners in Rockingham County and nationwide.
As puppy and kitten season approaches, the risk of pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases – parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia – increases but is preventable with simple vaccines.
RCAS aims to vaccinate 500 pets during March. Those distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.
Vaccines are available by appointment only at their headquarters at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville. RCAS will also offer reduced cost rabies vaccines for $5 and reduced cost microchips for $15.
To schedule an appointment, call (336) 394-0075 or email rcas@co.rockingham.nc.us. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.
“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Brittany Flynn, Rockingham County Animal Shelter director. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
The Give Pets Their Best Shot initiative makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.
“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life. Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia.”
National Pet Vaccination Month is a continuation of Petco Love’s 1 million free pet vaccine campaign, which has helped 400,000 pets to date. Fifty percent of participating pet parents surveyed reported their pets had never been vaccinated against these diseases. With Bissell Pet Foundation as an additional partner this month, Petco Love’s goal is to increase awareness and accelerate the distribution of vaccines, the nonprofit announced in a news release.
Laidback Golf Tour to start season soon
The Laidback Golf Tour will begin its eighth season, holding one-day tournaments March 21-Nov. 7 in the southern Virginia/North Carolina area.
These will be individual stroke play events with handicaps determining flights (championship—D).
An age-plus handicap system will be used to determine tee boxes used.
Tournaments will be played on a weekday beginning at 10 a.m. Entry fees will vary with location but will average $60-$80 which includes cash per player for the prize pools. A maximum of two places per flight (A-D) will receive payout. Prize pool amount and payout places are dependent on number of participants. Optional skins games will be available at each event also.
The first tournament is set for March 21 at Crooked Tree Golf Course, 7665 Caber Road in Browns Summit. The cost is $60.
The season ends Nov. 7 at the Goodyear Golf Club in Danville, Va. A meal and awards ceremony will follow.
For information, email golftripman@yahoo.com or find the sports league on Facebook.
Eden hospital reduces vaccine clinic hours
The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden will reduce hours, only operating Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. beginning March 7.
“While COVID-19 numbers are decreasing, we still want to have shots available,” said Director of Acute Inpatient and Emergency Services Jon McMurphy. He leads the community testing and vaccine initiatives at the hospital where demand for both has declined over the past two weeks.
As of last week, people were still coming to the clinic for first doses, hospital officials said.
“The drop in hospitalizations is encouraging, but it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over,” McMurphy said. The CDC continues to recommend vaccines as the best way to prevent transmissions and serious illnesses.
The clinic at UNC Rockingham does not require appointments, but they may be made online at ncdhhs.gov or at lhi.care. The clinic is behind the hospital at 518 S. Van Buren, Suite 2.
