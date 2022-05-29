Rockingham County News Briefs

Soullettes celebrate 42nd anniversary

The Soullettes of Danville, Va., will celebrate their 42nd anniversary at 5 p.m. June 11 at The Cherrystone South Center in Chatham Va.

The address is 19115 South U.S. 29.

The free event will feature Eric Mckenzie and The HiLite Jr’s of Patterson, N.J. along with The Stephen’s Family of Danville and others.

For information, email James Tarpley at jeimzeltarp1957@gmail.com.

EMS lifesaving statistics

Since Jan. 1, 2022, Rockingham County Emergency Medical Services has seen 24 patients experience cardiac arrest and regain their pulse. These lifesaving actions were a team effort of 911, first responders and EMS. Rockingham County EMS uses a Team Focused CPR method which increases previous survival rates by more than 35%. This approach means crews provide lifesaving resuscitations without leaving the scene.

Here are the Rockingham County EMS workers that made the 24 resuscitations happen:

Three or more pulses regained: Brianna Bolden, Misty Lucas, Dean Matthews, Jimmy Nance, Steven Peterman, Sierra Shreve, Justin Stewart, Carl Sutton

Two pulses regained: Anna Apple, Jessica Easter, Robin Garner, Eden Lindstrom, Elvia Medina, Chris Minor, Jordan Neal, Britany Russell, Timothy Shelton, Michael Stanley

At least one pulse regained: Daniel Austin, Natasha Bullins, Alyson Coley, Don Cross, Micheal Fickel, Keith Garner, Ronnie Hill, Avery Howerton, Christina Illiano, Jessica Norwood, Steve Rich, Kristen Rudd, Christian Rush, Roger Smith, Billy Williams, Randy Young

Prior to the use of Team Focused CPR, Rockingham County’s EMS survival rate for CPR Saves was less than 1%. By using this approach, Rockingham County has surpassed the North Carolina cardiac arrest survival rate.

