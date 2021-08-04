Rockingham County officials thank their devoted spokeswoman for years of exceptional service

Mable Springfield Scott’s career working with the public began at age 3, answering the phone in her uncle’s dentist office.
As a young woman, she worked side by side with the iconic Lee Kinard at WFMY-TV.
On July 22, Scott retired from her public relations position with Rockingham County, ending an illustrious career that led from Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn. to Greensboro to Rockingham County. County Manager Lance Metzler was among those who heaped praise upon Scott.
“She will truly be missed as she has brought a lot of innovative and progressive approaches to be able to disseminate good news on Rockingham County,” Metzler said. “I’ve been in government for 25 years, and she’s the best I have had the opportunity to work with.”
Commissioner Chairman Charlie Hall agreed.
“We will miss her greatly,” Hall said. “She did a great job for the county.”
After her parents separated, Scott and her mother lived with her maternal grandparents a mile from Beale Street, “our busy, musical, shopping mecca filled with fabulous, friendly, colorful businesses. We rarely shopped on Main Street where we couldn’t eat, had different bathrooms and different drinking fountains.”
Dear, her grandmother, who worked for her brother, a dentist, took Scott with her to the office on the corner of Third and Beale streets. While Dear assisted the dentist with patients, Scott stayed in the waiting room. Her grandmother taught the 3-year-old to answer the phone and greet arriving patients.
Scott still remembers her greeting, “Good morning. This is Dr. West’s office. May I help you?”
If she couldn’t answer their questions, Scott asked them to call back when her grandmother was available.
By age 5, Mable—a kindergartner—could write and record phone numbers and people’s names for her grandmother to return their calls.
“They spelled everything out for me. I didn’t know how to spell,” Scott recalled.
After she started school, she began getting paid—about 4 cents that she used for her milk money. Initially, Scott took her lunch to school but as she grew older, she wanted to eat in the cafeteria with the other children so she got a pay raise to $1.25 a week to pay for her lunch.
Before she was old enough to work legally, Scott found other ways to earn money. Rather than send his shirts to the laundry, her stepfather paid Scott to starch and iron between seven and 10 shirts a week.
Once she was 16, she became a day care counselor for Memphis Park Commission, working with children who came to the park for the day. All the teachers were teenagers overseeing recreational activities for the youngsters.
Dr. West and Dear were competitive dancers and taught Scott to tap dance. She used that ability to teach tap dancing at several different parks.
After high school, Scott majored in communications at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and earned her master’s degree in adult education in 1973. Returning to Memphis, she wrote commercials and did promotions at Plough Broadcasting—also the makers of Coppertone and Maybelline—RKO General and Viacom broadcasting companies. She was promotions director at WHBQ Radio and WMPS/WHRK Radio in Memphis, working with the famous DJ Rick Dees, and did public relations for a mental health center.
At the advertising agency, Scott’s main accounts were Miller Brewing and Southland Greyhound Park.
“I had never gone to the dog track,” Scott said, so she researched greyhounds and racing so she could develop campaigns.
In college, Scott met her future husband, Paul. She, her roommate and Paul “seemed to always end up at the same place,” with Paul and Mable becoming dancing partners, she said.
Although their careers went separate ways, Paul called her one night in 1980, and they were married in July the next year.
“I had a job I had always dreamed of. I had a good salary, a car, a gas account. We were starting a brand new station,” Scott said, but she quit that job because Paul wanted her to move to Greensboro. Prior to her move, a Memphis friend sent letters of recommendation to people in the media. A week after arriving in Greensboro, Scott got a call from television legend Lee Kinard asking her to interview at WFMY-TV. She was hired as the community affairs director.
“It was nothing but God that ordered my steps to have a genius like Lee Kinard to be my boss,” Scott said. Every month, she met with key community people to get feedback about the station. She also wrote public service announcements and organized special projects.
At the time, the newlyweds had only one car, and Paul worked 12-hour shifts at Miller’s can company in Reidsville. Each day, she drove him to work at 6 a.m., then picked him up when he got off work at 6 p.m. that evening.
“We did that until we could afford to buy another car,” Scott said.
Four years later, Scott accepted the position as community relations director over volunteers and PTAs with Greensboro City School District and became the public information officer after her boss resigned. When the Greensboro area schools merged in 1993, Scott beat the competition with the other PIOs and remained there until 1997 when she became public relations director at N.C. A&T State University.
“Radio has always been a part of my life,” Scott said. Part of her job was a public affairs call-in show for the university station. She also did a weekly gospel show for the station. Paul volunteered at the station and soon moved into his own slot with a gospel music show.
Meantime, Scott became special assistant to the vice chancellor.
When she left A&T in 2010, the radio station program director suggested blending their two gospel shows into one, and “Your Sunday Morning Praise Party,” a high-energy, gospel show on 90.1 WNAA-FM Radio was born. The couple still does the four-hour show from 5 a.m. every Sunday.
Over the years, Scott continued her education, earning her doctorate in leadership studies from A&T in 2009.
In the meantime, Scott was freelancing, doing ghost writing and helping someone publish and promote a book, and public relations jobs for different people.
One day, her son Joshua told her about a job she would “love.” However, having never worked for a county government before, Scott was hesitant, but Joshua persisted.
“I didn’t know anything about county government,” Scott said. But she interviewed with a group of 10-12 people, including human resource director Ben Neal, and Assistant County Manager Adam Lindsay.
“They asked a lot of questions, and I did simulations about crises for situations and a slide show presentation,” Scott said.
But, when she didn’t hear anything for several weeks, Scott assumed they had hired someone else. Nearly a month later, Lindsey notified her she had the job, and she began working in 2011.
Over the next 10 years, Scott became a viable person in the community.
County Commissioner Mark Richardson described her various achievements: “Reminding us of citizens that deserve to be recognized for contributions and accomplishments; staying on top, updating communication needs and requirements; getting the word out on public service announcements; building morale and being the county cheerleader, especially for the governmental staff; being ‘Ms. PR’ for the county.
“She has this fantastic network of contacts in the PR world,” Richardson said. “She seemed to know every broadcaster, newscaster and DJ, newspaper editors and reporters around and she used those contacts to the advantage of the citizens of Rockingham County. She is just a competent and nice person.”
Commissioner Reece Pyrtle agreed. “She was just one of the best personalities of anybody you’ll ever meet. It was a pleasure to work with over the last several years. I wish her the best in her retirement,” he said.
Scott developed special radio and television broadcasts, featuring interviews with county commissioners, the county manager, department heads and city/town leaders, as well as videos featuring county governmental employees in their work environments.
Scott also contracted with videographer Roy Sawyers to video the regular meetings with the county commissioners and various departments.
One of her more visible efforts came when Scott learned the budget cuts could not handle the proposed billboards around the county. She persuaded the commissioners to fund a “rolling billboard,” an old car from the sheriff’s fleet with over 100,000 miles covered with illustrations promoting the county and painted by Graphic Solutions on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.
Building on an idea promoted for years by former County Commissioner Harold Bass, Scott developed and implemented Citizens’ Academy per the county commissioners and Metzler.
Another idea was the county’s television station, “Spectrum 1304,” for which Scott wrote a proposal to Charter Communications/Spectrum. She worked with the county IT department and Sawyers to produce programming for the 24/7 public access station highlighting Rockingham County governmental issues.
During the pandemic, Scott organized video, online and daily FaceTime campaigns as well as commissioner safety and mask public service announcements. Those updates, including videos with the interim public health director, health director, nurses and health public information officer as well as other county leaders, appeared almost daily. Several videos featured seniors describing their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Scotts have two adult sons, Paul (Whitney) and Joshua (Jleshea), and five grandchildren: Legend, Grace, Mercy, Jace and Anja. They are longtime members and Evangelistic Missionaries at Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro.
Scott is a 50-year-member of Golden AKA Sorority and a charter member of Zeta Delta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the first predominantly African American fraternal group on the UT-K campus, and a member of the Eden Rotary Club, where she served as program coordinator for luncheon speakers.
She has received numerous communications awards from professional organizations and has traveled the world.
As Scott reached her seventh decade in July, she said she realized, “it’s time to stand still and listen to the Almighty. He has other assignments I need to fulfill. Time to rest, relax, read, meditate and clearly hear His voice as I turn the page to a brand new day. God has something new for me to do! Praying each day so He can order my steps.”