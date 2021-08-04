Rockingham County officials thank their devoted spokeswoman for years of exceptional service

County Commissioner Mark Richardson described her various achievements: “Reminding us of citizens that deserve to be recognized for contributions and accomplishments; staying on top, updating communication needs and requirements; getting the word out on public service announcements; building morale and being the county cheerleader, especially for the governmental staff; being ‘Ms. PR’ for the county.

“She has this fantastic network of contacts in the PR world,” Richardson said. “She seemed to know every broadcaster, newscaster and DJ, newspaper editors and reporters around and she used those contacts to the advantage of the citizens of Rockingham County. She is just a competent and nice person.”

Commissioner Reece Pyrtle agreed. “She was just one of the best personalities of anybody you’ll ever meet. It was a pleasure to work with over the last several years. I wish her the best in her retirement,” he said.

Scott developed special radio and television broadcasts, featuring interviews with county commissioners, the county manager, department heads and city/town leaders, as well as videos featuring county governmental employees in their work environments.

Scott also contracted with videographer Roy Sawyers to video the regular meetings with the county commissioners and various departments.