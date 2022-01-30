Rockingham County partners with Spectrum, local groups for $14.4 million broadband expansion

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County, through a multi-million dollar grant agreement with Spectrum, and contributions from local organizations, will provide broadband internet service to thousands of rural residents by 2024, county officials announced on Wednesday.
Rockingham County Commissioners voted during their Jan. 18 meeting to approve the grant that should mean much-needed, high-speed internet access for 3,250 addresses in the county of about 91,000. The total cost of the project is expected to be $14.4 million, and Spectrum will contribute another $10.4 million to the fiber optic expansion, officials said in a news release.
The agreement between the county and Spectrum will also mean searching out more locations that need broadband in the 572-acre county and adding them to the expansion, the release said.
The project agreement — the first of its kind in the state — is funded by $3.25 million from county government and donations by community partners. Reidsville Area Foundation (RAF) contributed $1.5 million, Rockingham County Schools pitched in $1 million. and Rockingham Community College put $250,000 in the project’s coffer.
“Expanding broadband internet access countywide has been a major priority of the board of commissioners for quite a while” said County Manager, Lance Metzler. “So, entering into this partnership with Spectrum is a major deal for Rockingham County. Thanks to the research and background information staff have been collecting for years, we were in a great position to pursue an agreement like this once funding became a possibility.”
While work towards this goal began prior to the pandemic, the changes that COVID-19 brought to everyday life in areas like education, business and commerce further highlighted the necessity of high-speed internet access for remote communication.
“This project not only benefits those in our community who have traditionally not had access,” said Dawn Charaba, executive director of the RAF. “It now expands and opens the door for economic advancement for our business and families.”
One of the sectors most severely hampered by COVID-19 is education. In discussing the school district’s decision to partner in the project, Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell said, “I’ve heard parents first-hand voice their frustrations for their students and their schoolwork. This project will allow our students of all backgrounds the opportunity to grow into professionals without the obstacle of ... unreliable internet.”
RCC President Mark Kinlaw agreed. “Collegiate education has changed dramatically in terms of how instruction is delivered, particularly from a technological standpoint. Having high-speed internet access is critical for pursuing a degree or credential in college. This initiative will help to open doors for many of our residents that they currently do not have, and that is exciting.”
To find additional information related to this project, see if your address is included in the project or to report an address that does not currently have broadband internet access, visit: www.rockinghamcountync.gov/broadband.