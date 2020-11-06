Rockingham County Partnership for Children accepting Smart Start applications

Organizations or agencies interested in applying for Smart Start funds must attend a MANDATORY Bidders Conference:

*Zoom link will be sent after you RSVP for the meeting

All required information will be distributed at the Bidders Conference.

To RSVP by Monday, December 7th or for further information please contact:

The mission of the Rockingham County Partnership for Children (RCPC) is to help children enter school healthy and ready to succeed. RCPC is the leader in early childhood education and services for families in Rockingham County.

Because 90% of a child’s brain development happens in the first five years of life, optimizing healthy birth outcomes and the child's first 2,000 days is critically important. RCPC works to give young children the best possible start and a strong foundation so they can grow to be healthy and well-rounded students, employees and members of society.

As the early childhood hub for Rockingham County, RCPC advocates for comprehensive and equitable services for all children and families, builds capacity for early childhood educators and meets the needs of our community.

With the provision of Smart Start funds, RCPC supports evidence-based & evidence-informed programs for children ages prenatal through five years and their families.

The Partnership is currently requesting program applications for the 2021-2022 funding cycle, which runs from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.

To be considered for funding, programs must be evidence-based (and/or evidence-informed) and address one of the following:

• child care quality, affordability or accessibility

• early intervention

• family support

• health and wellness

Organizations or agencies interested in applying for Smart Start funds must attend a mandatory Bidders Conference scheduled for Dec. 9 on Zoom from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

*A Zoom link will be sent to applicants after they submit a RSVP for the meeting.

All required information will be distributed at the Bidders Conference.

To RSVP by Dec. 7, or for further information, please contact RCPC Executive Director April Cox at

(336) 342-9676 or email her at: aprilc@rockinghamkids.org.