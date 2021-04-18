Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Rachael Baker to Lorene Thornburg, lot Cedar Hollow subdivision, phase III, $190,000
BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Jeffrey D. Lacey and Sheresa L. Lacey, 3.386 acres Twin Creeks Drive, $262,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Christy Dawn McNeeley and Johnathon Paul Sutton to Southern Charm Property Solutions, LLC, two tracts Maryland Avenue, $8,000
Miss Chelsey M. Haymore to Darrell Anthony Scales and Breana Shawnte Broadnax, lot north Aiken Village, $122,000
Kennith Abe White and Amy A. White, plus Wally Gray White, to Jerry D. Walker and Michelle Walker, lot Yount Road, $8,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Joshua Dean Branch and Rachel E. Branch to Emily Grace Boggs, lot Roach Street, $125,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Larry Torrey Easler to David L. Anderson and Christy S. Anderson, lots Lakeland on Janet Road, $135,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert John Misenheimer, plus Amy Ann Ingram and Larry Allen Ingram, to Kenneth Lyttleton Morgan, property Glencoe Church Loop, $131,000
Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert John Misenheimer, along with Amy Ann Ingram and Larry Allen Ingram, to Kenneth L. Morgan, second lot Glencoe Church Loop, $178,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James S. Thompson and Julie Ann Thompson to Anthony S. Dillon, lot Emmy Lane, $375,000
Robert Lance Hash to Emily Moore, lot Oakmont, Block B, phase 2, $185,000
McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to Amber C. Strader, lot Parkland Road, $225,000
Mary Lou Dancy, Free Trader, to Iris Angel Neas, lot US-29 Business, $138,000
Michele Denise Ferriell and Stephen Ferriell to William T. Hess, lot Massey Road, $132,000
Philip N. Butler and Tonya O. Butler to Rosalba Flores Heredia and Luis Alberto D. Martinez, Wentworth Street property, $33,000
Ms. Vicki Hall Brame to Jimmie Gover and Melissa Gover, lot Sandy Cross Road, $189,000
Landis Ray Gilley Jr. and Anna Land Gilley to Cameron B. Ferrell and William Z. Garrison, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Stewart Store Road, $139,500
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Lenora S. Robertson and David M. Shelton to Donald J. Brown, 53.29 acres NC-700, $143,000
Olivia Grace Vipperman and Donion Wayne Wilston to Emmagean Spivey, 1.753 acres Dix Road, $143,000
David Nathan Smith and Pamela Crowder Smith to Cameron T. May, lot Williamson Creek Road, $121,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Melody Joy Money to Tyler David Dickerson and Jessica Paschal Dickerson, lot Yount Road, $100,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Terri Michelle Smith-Frye from Donald Lee Frye
Joseph Lee Caswell from Brittany Nicole Dweese
Jonah Lee Potts from Joanne Lamb Potts
Ashley M. Peoples from Justin W. Peoples
Samantha Jo Hunt-Benitez from Juan Antonio Benitez Sevilla
Maureen Annette Bluemke from John Christopher Donovan
Margaret Ruth Nance from Luke Tyler Thompson
Khabir Aziz Barnard from Tremia Brittney Barnard
Philip Tomas Yates from Christina Ruth Yates
Nancy Elizabeth Mason from Timmy Ray Mason
Trina Martin-Ford from Shean Dwayne Ford