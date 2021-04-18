 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rachael Baker to Lorene Thornburg, lot Cedar Hollow subdivision, phase III, $190,000

BS&J Builders Inc. of NC to Jeffrey D. Lacey and Sheresa L. Lacey, 3.386 acres Twin Creeks Drive, $262,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Christy Dawn McNeeley and Johnathon Paul Sutton to Southern Charm Property Solutions, LLC, two tracts Maryland Avenue, $8,000

Miss Chelsey M. Haymore to Darrell Anthony Scales and Breana Shawnte Broadnax, lot north Aiken Village, $122,000

Kennith Abe White and Amy A. White, plus Wally Gray White, to Jerry D. Walker and Michelle Walker, lot Yount Road, $8,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Joshua Dean Branch and Rachel E. Branch to Emily Grace Boggs, lot Roach Street, $125,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Larry Torrey Easler to David L. Anderson and Christy S. Anderson, lots Lakeland on Janet Road, $135,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert John Misenheimer, plus Amy Ann Ingram and Larry Allen Ingram, to Kenneth Lyttleton Morgan, property Glencoe Church Loop, $131,000

Emily Witty Misenheimer and Robert John Misenheimer, along with Amy Ann Ingram and Larry Allen Ingram, to Kenneth L. Morgan, second lot Glencoe Church Loop, $178,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James S. Thompson and Julie Ann Thompson to Anthony S. Dillon, lot Emmy Lane, $375,000

Robert Lance Hash to Emily Moore, lot Oakmont, Block B, phase 2, $185,000

McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to Amber C. Strader, lot Parkland Road, $225,000

Mary Lou Dancy, Free Trader, to Iris Angel Neas, lot US-29 Business, $138,000

Michele Denise Ferriell and Stephen Ferriell to William T. Hess, lot Massey Road, $132,000

Philip N. Butler and Tonya O. Butler to Rosalba Flores Heredia and Luis Alberto D. Martinez, Wentworth Street property, $33,000

Ms. Vicki Hall Brame to Jimmie Gover and Melissa Gover, lot Sandy Cross Road, $189,000

Landis Ray Gilley Jr. and Anna Land Gilley to Cameron B. Ferrell and William Z. Garrison, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Stewart Store Road, $139,500

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Lenora S. Robertson and David M. Shelton to Donald J. Brown, 53.29 acres NC-700, $143,000

Olivia Grace Vipperman and Donion Wayne Wilston to Emmagean Spivey, 1.753 acres Dix Road, $143,000

David Nathan Smith and Pamela Crowder Smith to Cameron T. May, lot Williamson Creek Road, $121,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Melody Joy Money to Tyler David Dickerson and Jessica Paschal Dickerson, lot Yount Road, $100,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Terri Michelle Smith-Frye from Donald Lee Frye

Joseph Lee Caswell from Brittany Nicole Dweese

Jonah Lee Potts from Joanne Lamb Potts

Ashley M. Peoples from Justin W. Peoples

Samantha Jo Hunt-Benitez from Juan Antonio Benitez Sevilla

Maureen Annette Bluemke from John Christopher Donovan

Margaret Ruth Nance from Luke Tyler Thompson

Khabir Aziz Barnard from Tremia Brittney Barnard

Philip Tomas Yates from Christina Ruth Yates

Nancy Elizabeth Mason from Timmy Ray Mason

Trina Martin-Ford from Shean Dwayne Ford

Crystal A. Reardon from Michael B. Reardon

