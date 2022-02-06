 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County public records
PUBLIC RECORDS

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Larry E. Zinkan and Donna D.A. Zinkan to Carolyn Salanger and Francis Salanger, along with Barbara Vinal and Richard Vinal, property Country Estates subdivision, $570,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Mary Jo Pratt Cooley and Charles A. Cooley Jr. to Emily L. Gillie, 5.004 acres Ginny Road, $160,000

Martha Livengood and Wesley A. Livengood Jr. to Garrett Group Real Estate, LLC, lot Sixth and Bryant streets, $60,000

James D. Allen and Sara Victoria Allen to Kevin Lee Bray, lot J.H. Hampton Estate, $120,000

Ray Anthony Graves Jr. to Frederick Spieth Steinhauer, lot Charlie D. Hairston addition, $73,000

Stephen G. Hylton and Abby W. Hylton to Kayla M. Jones, lots Oakland resubdivision, section 2, $229,000

John W. Cassell to LH Carolinas Properties, LLC, property Meadow Road at Pierce Street, $160,000

Christopher Ray Draughn and Kristi Draughn to Candice M. Williams and Christopher M. Craddock, two tracts or 1.477 acres $160,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Bruce David Hunt and Brittany Anne Vaden to Forest Crest Farm, LLC, of NC, 51.34 acres Odell Road, $370,000

Paul J. Gauthier and Grace Falcon to Joshua Aaron Hiller, lot Dogwood Acres, phase IV, $280,000

Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Brason Properties, LLC, lot west Decatur Street, $59,500

Carolyn Michelle Norman to David Wayne McDaniel, lot Chestnut Oaks, phase 3, $185,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Deep Springs Golf and Country Club Inc. to Alvin Eugene Adkins Jr. and Sandy B. Adkins, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., $28,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Laura Odom Ellington to Brandon E. Teague and Lydia M. Teague, lot Norman Farm Road, $270,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Harry Lee Page and Betty Jean Roberts Page to Gina Barnes, property Cunningham Mill Road, $185,000

O. Eddie Green and Georgie L. Green to Bisceglari Wilson, three tracts $120,000

Mary M. Scott, through her attorney-In-Fact, James Richard Scott Jr., to Charlie Watson Adams II, lot Roberson Street, $285,000

Travis Grogan and Heather Grogan to Charlene D. Peeler, lots Country Club Estates, section 2, $160,000

Richard Cole to Amanda Berenguer, lot Candy Creek Road, $192,000

Jimmy Laurio Cummings and Latifa Faiza Cummings to CMH Homes Inc., 1.075 acres US-Hwy. 158, $18,000

Christopher M. Hall and Lisa Anderson Hall to Abigail C. Miller and Michael C. Miller, lot Grooms Road, $460,000

Bruce G. Lasley to Brandon James Pica, a Free Trader, 6.899 acres +/- Knowles Road, $185,000

Paul Timothy Knight and Sharon Campbell Knight to Kenneth W. Prevette Jr. and Caroll P. Prevette, property “Survey Plat for Kenneth W. and Caroll P. Prevette,” $105,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Harry Lee Page and Betty Jean Roberts Page to Anthony Allen Barnes, three tracts $86,000

Tanner Lynn Kendrick to Felicia Yvette Murph and Andrew Jeremiah Murph, lot Arnolda Acres subdivision, $195,000

Stuart B. Kester and Jean E. Kester to Karen Sue Romito and Steven R. Romito, plus Talia Linn Romito, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot River Run subsidivison, phase III, $271,000

Sarah C. Amick and Timothy Cecil Amick, plus Suzanna Campbell to Suzanna Campbell, 2.00 acres Boyd Road, $40,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Kenneth W. Ferguson and Linda Ferguson to Naomi Riley, 1.05 acres Williamsburg Acres, $143,500

John A. Lunderman II and Vicky Lunderman to David K. Black and Heidi Black, 7.527 acres Survey P.G. Tate property, $229,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Coty Danielle Huggins Locklear from Jonathan Locklear

Susan D. Wilson Gillingham from Timothy Alan Gillingham

Jennifer Leigh Wooten Deal from Reginald Eugene Deal III

