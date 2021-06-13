Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT
Adam Geoffrey Self Miller and Amy Alycia Miller to Karen M. Hawkes, lot Riverwood Farms, $140,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Cody James Snow and Ashley Snow to Jason A. Lombardi and Micah Lombardi, lot Brightwood Road, $170,000
Javier Trejo and Nancy Trejo to Makayla Pegram, lots First Street, $75,000
Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Bradley Wayne Delancey and Kelly Renae Delancey, lots Meadow Road Development, $142,000
Nigel A. Buist and Ms. Donna Buist to Luther Darryl Patterson, property New Street, $710,000
Jeffrey McMahon and Rhonda McMahon to Vicki H. Brame, lot Central Area property, $160,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
David Michael Kennedy and Claire Mitchell Kennedy to Todd Alden Weavil and Rebecca Elizabeth Weavil, two tracts Jacobs Creek Road, $155,000
Patricia L. Isley to Adam William Odom and Cameron Murdock Odom, 18.849 acres property, $175,000
BMS Realty Holdings, LLC, of NC, to BMS Acquisition, LLC, of NC, property Commerce Lane, $2.3 million
Bruce David Hunt and Brittany Anne Vaden to Fed From The Earth, LLC, 134.06 “Plat of Survey for American Woodlands,” $240,000
Toby Jerome Cox and Kathy Cox to Jonathan Brooks, three tracts, $100,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Best Homes of the Triad, LLC, of NC, to Kimberly Avery, two tracts Stone Mountain Road, $135,000
Barbara Ann Bolen and Bobby Dean Bolen to Mason Charles Ringeisen, lots Baughn Survey on Cedar Mountain Road, $84,000
Gary T. Price and Shirley S. Price to Joseph Timothy White Jr. and Kari Price White, tracts “Plat for Tom H. Bullock,” on Little Matrimony Cree, $45,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC, to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot “Final Plat of Greensboro National Golf Course, phase two,” $80,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
McKinney & Son Builders Inc. to Jonathan D. Ellington and Teresa J. Ellington, Tract 5 Survey for McKinney & Son Builders Inc., $270,000
Suzanne F. Howard to JH & RH Rental Properties, LLC, lots Lemar Acres subdivision, Map 1, $87,000
AMOS Financial LLC, to Jeffrey L. Allen and Michelle J. Allen, lots Tammy Lane, $29,000
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Clarence C. Monroe Jr. and Tammy M. Monroe, lot Sugar Maple Trace in The Reserve at Winsome Forest subdivision, $343,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Maria Sanchez Delgado and Jaime Pablo Antonio, tract Worsham Mill Road, $25,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Trent M. Hickes and Calley C. Crowley to Austin Young and Rachel Corcoran Young, lot River Run subdivision, phase III, $300,000
JH&RH Rental Properties, LLC, (a NC Corp.), to Bryan G. Finnigan and Etha M. Finnigan, lot NC-2468 or Donathan Road, $89,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
F&R Holdings, LLC, to Maria Sanchez Delgado and Jaime Pablo Antonio, 1.537 acres Massey Road, $33,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Maureen Annette Bluemke from John Christopher Donovan
Margaret Ruth Nance from Luke Tyler Thompson
Khabir Aziz Barnard from Tremia Brittney Barnard
Annette Simpson-Pate from Edward Lee Pate
Phillip Tomas Yates from Christina Ruth Yates