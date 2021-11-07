 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 Comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Billie Bruce Duncan and Vickie Evans Duncan, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $346,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Kevin Ray Lewis and Katrina Tawna Lewis, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 4, $319,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Daniel Arthur Schick and Teri Hochanadel Schick, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $375,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Benjamin J. Curtis and Whitney H. Curtis to Melanie Atkins, lot Lynrock Park, $129,500

John David Somers Jr. and Jo Ellen Allsbrook Somers to Dawn Milton, lots Fieldcrest Road or Village of Draper Development, $42,000

Adam Michael Thompson to James Wesley Mitchell and Vivian Martin Mitchell, lot Quesinberry subdivision, $100,000

Eddie Barker and Lou Anne Barker to Woodall Holding Co., LLC, lots “Plat of Survey of the B.F. Burgess Estate,” $45,000

Lilly G. Boulding to Jan Grogan, lot Union Street, $88,000

Gene P. Smith and Kathy S. Smith to Fernando Adolfo Gonzalez Narveaz, lot NC-770, $60,000

James L. Tilley and Shirley E. Tilley to Eden Rentals, LLC, of NC, tracts Greenwood Street, $389,000

Clyde Dallas Williams to Henry Carlisle Meeks and Charlotte Stump Meeks, six parcels $8,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Fabian Nava and Ignacia Prudente Saguilan, plus Candelaria Nava to Nicolas Evan Aguino, lot North 3rd Avenue (lots J.F. Tatum Farm), $122,500

BMS Realty Holdings, LLC, of NC, to BMS Acquisition, LLC, of NC, property Turner Road on NC-1169, $3 million

Joseph Sullivan to Elijah M. Vantrease and Brandi M. Poteat, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, two tracts Madison Bethany Road, $140,000

M. Keith Stovall to Madison DG, LLC, of NC, lot east Academy Street, $200,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

James Joseph Pierce and Danielle Pierce to Peter Michael Geelan and Fiona Margaret Lamb, lot Old Mill Estates, section 3, $180,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert E. Blackwell and Mary C. Blackwell to Benjamin A. Sysak, lot County Line Estates, phase one, $175,000

Veronica Harris to James P. Farber and Pamela Bernay Farber, lots Courtland Place, $90,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Ronald Lynn Berry to Lori Keen Hairston, lots Sunny Hills subdivision, section B, $6,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Taylor H. Cates and John B. Cates to Kenneth R. Blankinship III and Leah A. Blankinship, lot River Run, phase two, $280,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Roy W. Horton and Phyllis S. Horton to Sean Goda and Jessica Goda, lot Glenn Farm Estate, $248,000

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News