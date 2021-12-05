Rockingham County public records

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Bruce Wayne Burton and Marcie Bullins Burton to Carol Elaine Goga, 1.196 acres River Road, $155,000

Rakestraw Builders Inc. of NC to Pine State Builders Inc., lot Subdivision Plat for Greystone Village, phase IV, $21,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Annette M. Morris to Porchia N. Russell, lot Old Mill Estates, Map 1, $200,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Gerry M. Farmer and Dana N. Farmer to Bobbie Jo Richards, 1.129 acres (and access easement) Anglin Mill Road, $20,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

McKinney and Son Builders Inc. to Bryan Andrew Potratz and Laura Potratz, 1.12 acres Parkland Avenue, $265,000

HYC Charleston, LLC, of NC, to Rosalba Flores Heredia and Luis Alberto Davila Martinez, lot south Washington Avenue, $43,000

Mary Edwards Reed and Michael William Reed to Lindsey Dee Ross, lots Map of Homewood, $170,000