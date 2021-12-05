 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 Comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Denyse Bryant, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $340,500

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Paul Livett and Lauren Ann Livett, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $347,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Harold Vacanti to Mark A. Boothe and Wendy K. Murray, lot Indian Hills, $215,000

Marshall D. Callahan and Pamela Callahan to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Bethel Street, $43,000

Rodney D. Wright to Russell Leon Wilson Jr., lot Church Street, $6,000

Keith F. Thompson and Valeria Thompson to Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, lot Josephine Road, $22,000

Kathryn Atkinson Bradford to Bradley Keith Kendrick, lot Moser subdivision, $165,000

Sara Morrison Dunovant to Gheorghe S. Bureta, lot Meadow Road, $73,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Deena M. Bernier to David L. Guy and Donna L. Guy, three tracts NC-2326, $71,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Bruce Wayne Burton and Marcie Bullins Burton to Carol Elaine Goga, 1.196 acres River Road, $155,000

Rakestraw Builders Inc. of NC to Pine State Builders Inc., lot Subdivision Plat for Greystone Village, phase IV, $21,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Annette M. Morris to Porchia N. Russell, lot Old Mill Estates, Map 1, $200,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Gerry M. Farmer and Dana N. Farmer to Bobbie Jo Richards, 1.129 acres (and access easement) Anglin Mill Road, $20,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

McKinney and Son Builders Inc. to Bryan Andrew Potratz and Laura Potratz, 1.12 acres Parkland Avenue, $265,000

HYC Charleston, LLC, of NC, to Rosalba Flores Heredia and Luis Alberto Davila Martinez, lot south Washington Avenue, $43,000

Mary Edwards Reed and Michael William Reed to Lindsey Dee Ross, lots Map of Homewood, $170,000

Corey Lee Easley Sr. to Donna R. White and Jermaine T. White, lot Village Oaks, phase VII, $225,000

James Brennen Harmon to Christopher Tuck and Holly Mintz, lot Apache Trail, $46,000

Christy M. Vaughn to Jonathan A. Platanero Silva, lots Annruston Park subdivision South, $154,000

Ethan A.G. Lacks to Juan A. Obelar and Cheryl A. Obelar, lot Ashley Loop, $290,000

Pamela C. Smith and David N. Smith to Ricky Cannon, lot Lick Fork Creek Farms V, (2.57 acres), $34,000

Joseph L. Hodges and Donna B. Hodges to Annette M. Morris, lot River Run, phase 3, $295,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

CAD Home Crafters, LLC, to Laura Christley Pennix and Lawson Walker Pennix III, property Troublesome Road, $61,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Edwin Donta Smith from Ayanna Monique Smith

Lashonta M. Ingram Scarboro from Melvin Earl Scarboro

Timothy Davison from Jamie Melissa Davison

April Tennille Shields from Roger Fred Brock

Alexander Douglas Bonnot from Jelita Galvez Bonnot

Rimanda Reid Jeter from Maurice Antonio Jeter

Ryan Lammar Porter from Laura Dawn Porter

Dallas E. Hopper from Nicole P. Hopper

Alexandra Luna Esquivel from Ricardo Alexis Esquivel

Tabatha Corum Peters from Virgil Brian Peters

Jesse Lee Hopper from Katlyn Jane Hopper

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert