Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Deepak Aggarwal and Harshita Aggarwal, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $304,000.

Shiloh Utilities Inc. to Sharon Kay Stephens-McCandless, lot The Gallery, phase I, $22,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jesse Boyd Griffith to Russell Lone Wilson Jr., 2.83 acres Price Road, $10,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, to David Tierney and Pamela Tierney, lot Woodland Drive, $58,000.

Daniel R. Andrews and Sheila J. Andrews to James Madison Elder and Karen Marie Elder, 2.040 acres “Survey for Danny & Sheila Andrews,” $150,000.

Andrew Jackson (A.J.) Powell and Donna Powell to Fernando Nava Lorenzo and Katie Nicole Lorenzo, lot Kennedy Street on Irvin River Heights, section C, $137,000.

Pay N Stay LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, of NC, lots Ellerbe Heights, section C, $137,000.

Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Price Park #3, $56,500.