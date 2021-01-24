 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Deepak Aggarwal and Harshita Aggarwal, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $304,000.

Shiloh Utilities Inc. to Sharon Kay Stephens-McCandless, lot The Gallery, phase I, $22,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jesse Boyd Griffith to Russell Lone Wilson Jr., 2.83 acres Price Road, $10,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, to David Tierney and Pamela Tierney, lot Woodland Drive, $58,000.

Daniel R. Andrews and Sheila J. Andrews to James Madison Elder and Karen Marie Elder, 2.040 acres “Survey for Danny & Sheila Andrews,” $150,000.

Andrew Jackson (A.J.) Powell and Donna Powell to Fernando Nava Lorenzo and Katie Nicole Lorenzo, lot Kennedy Street on Irvin River Heights, section C, $137,000.

Pay N Stay LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, of NC, lots Ellerbe Heights, section C, $137,000.

Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Price Park #3, $56,500.

Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Cedar Street, $38,500.

Daniel R. Webb and June B. Webb to Bruce Readling and Tammie Readling, lot Manning Street plus lots Klyce streets, $103,500.

Jacob Branch and Kearstin Branch to Brittany R. Montgomery, lot Grand Oaks, $109,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Matthew J. Cowan and Laura D. Cowan to Lydia Illerbrun and Adam Illerbrun, with tenancy-by-entirety, lot Sourwood Road in The Country, $195,000.

Harry K. Stephens and Kathy D. Stephens to Roger Hair and Brenda Hair, lot west Hunter Street, $68,000.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Raymond J. Hoffman to Sammie Logan Jr. and Jackie K. Logan, lot “Survey for Mary Rierson Estate,” $28,500.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Jessica Fowlkes King and Corey Justin King, lot Winsome Forest on Crested Oak Court, $324,000.

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Matthew C. Paschal, 1.48 acres NC-1998 at NC-1987, $197,500.

Samuel L. Phillips and Teresa T. Phillips to George E. Gramling, +/- 2.32 acres Flat Rock Road, $285,000.

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Ethan B. Adams and Leigh Ann H. Adams, lot Winsome Forest, $318,000.

Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Makayla Mas and Sean Mas, lot Winsome Forest, $322,000.

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Eric C. McAlister and Alicia O. McAlister to Jason E. Davis and Elizabeth D. Davis, 8.73 acres “Minor Subdivision for Eric C. and Alicia O. McAlister,” $44,000.

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Christy McKinney Hensley and James Duane Hensley to April Starr Reid and Richard Bruce Reid, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $275,000.

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Jennifer Eleana Stuckey from Douglas Eric Stuckey Jr.

Misty Jean R. Tirado from Mitchel F. Tirado.

Jennifer Carol Smith-Knox from Lorenzo T. Knox.

Roxanne Radford Sanchez from Hans Sanchez Rojas.

Anthony B. Nguyen from Katy Lynn Nguyen.

Janice E. Bowman from Thomas Lee Harrell II.

Pam Denise Smith from Tyrone Bowens.

William James Bartels from Amanda Karen Watts-Bartels.

Timothy Andrew Holland from Fonda Lasha Holland.

Jessica Ross Reed from Carl Russell Derek Reed.

Joseph Theodore Heaggans Jr. from Sherry Ann Heaggans.

Milton Rutledge III from Sandra Delayne Rutledge.

Phillip Steven Baumann Jr. from Cierra Dawn Rice.

Kimberlee Jean Perdue from Jesse Vernon Perdue.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News