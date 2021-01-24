Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Deepak Aggarwal and Harshita Aggarwal, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $304,000.
Shiloh Utilities Inc. to Sharon Kay Stephens-McCandless, lot The Gallery, phase I, $22,000.
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jesse Boyd Griffith to Russell Lone Wilson Jr., 2.83 acres Price Road, $10,000.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, to David Tierney and Pamela Tierney, lot Woodland Drive, $58,000.
Daniel R. Andrews and Sheila J. Andrews to James Madison Elder and Karen Marie Elder, 2.040 acres “Survey for Danny & Sheila Andrews,” $150,000.
Andrew Jackson (A.J.) Powell and Donna Powell to Fernando Nava Lorenzo and Katie Nicole Lorenzo, lot Kennedy Street on Irvin River Heights, section C, $137,000.
Pay N Stay LLC, of NC, to Andrews Properties of the Triad, LLC, of NC, lots Ellerbe Heights, section C, $137,000.
Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Price Park #3, $56,500.
Ernest Hodges and Mary L. Hodges to Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, lot Cedar Street, $38,500.
Daniel R. Webb and June B. Webb to Bruce Readling and Tammie Readling, lot Manning Street plus lots Klyce streets, $103,500.
Jacob Branch and Kearstin Branch to Brittany R. Montgomery, lot Grand Oaks, $109,000.
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Matthew J. Cowan and Laura D. Cowan to Lydia Illerbrun and Adam Illerbrun, with tenancy-by-entirety, lot Sourwood Road in The Country, $195,000.
Harry K. Stephens and Kathy D. Stephens to Roger Hair and Brenda Hair, lot west Hunter Street, $68,000.
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Raymond J. Hoffman to Sammie Logan Jr. and Jackie K. Logan, lot “Survey for Mary Rierson Estate,” $28,500.
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Jessica Fowlkes King and Corey Justin King, lot Winsome Forest on Crested Oak Court, $324,000.
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, of NC, to Matthew C. Paschal, 1.48 acres NC-1998 at NC-1987, $197,500.
Samuel L. Phillips and Teresa T. Phillips to George E. Gramling, +/- 2.32 acres Flat Rock Road, $285,000.
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Ethan B. Adams and Leigh Ann H. Adams, lot Winsome Forest, $318,000.
Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC to Makayla Mas and Sean Mas, lot Winsome Forest, $322,000.
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Eric C. McAlister and Alicia O. McAlister to Jason E. Davis and Elizabeth D. Davis, 8.73 acres “Minor Subdivision for Eric C. and Alicia O. McAlister,” $44,000.
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Christy McKinney Hensley and James Duane Hensley to April Starr Reid and Richard Bruce Reid, lot Glenn Farm Estates, $275,000.
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Jennifer Eleana Stuckey from Douglas Eric Stuckey Jr.
Misty Jean R. Tirado from Mitchel F. Tirado.
Jennifer Carol Smith-Knox from Lorenzo T. Knox.
Roxanne Radford Sanchez from Hans Sanchez Rojas.
Anthony B. Nguyen from Katy Lynn Nguyen.
Janice E. Bowman from Thomas Lee Harrell II.
Pam Denise Smith from Tyrone Bowens.
William James Bartels from Amanda Karen Watts-Bartels.
Timothy Andrew Holland from Fonda Lasha Holland.