Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

  • Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Cameron Tremaine Morris and Sharamore Evans Morris, lot Winsome Forest, $311,000
  • Avocet Investments, LLC, to William Paul Killian and Julie Bilivnas Killian, lot Pearman Estates, phase two, $140,000
  • James Smith Builders, LLC, to Jessica S. League and Eric M. League, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $230,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

  • Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda Moore Holland to Jeffrey R. Barton and Jennifer Barton, lot Highland Park Drive, $95,000
  • Diethard Hans Radziwill, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Dr. Nicole Mary Radziwill, and Mary Radziwill, to Carpino Investments 2, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $50,000
  • Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Isaiah Broadnax and Matwaya Kellam, 2.05 acres NC-2106, $182,000
  • Michael P. Brady and Sheila A. Brady to Gina Bossard, lots Westover, section 4, $66,500
  • Shelby Jumper to Suzanne Bossard, lot Hundley Drive, $60,000
  • The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Vivian Anderson, lot The Meadows, phase 2, $189,000
  • Anthony F. Manza Jr. and Maria De Jesus Helguera-Jimenez to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Early Avenue, $25,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

  • Harry Brandon Smith and Leslie S. Smith to Vanessa Leigh Collins and Christopher John Sica, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Ayersville Road or NC-1300, $160,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

  • Joseph Andrew Suo and Tabitha Suo to George Anne Ford, lots “Survey for Eliza Simpson Subdivision,” $186,000
  • William Brooks Barker and Michelle T. Barker to Matthew C. Erskine and Kelsi R. Erskine, lot Deep Springs Country Club, section C, $330,000
  • Barry Eugene Young and Laurie T. Young to Scott Leon Bryan Sr. and Kristina Lynn Bryan, lots Virgil Hill, $232,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

  • Jeffrey P. Swisher and Lisa Slade Swisher to Isaiah J. Miller and Ms. Mercedes R. Slade, lot Village Oaks, phase 4, $165,000
  • Matthew Allen Hill to Kenneth Bauman and Julie Bauman, lot Country Club Road, $335,000
  • James L. Harris plus John E. Harris and Dorothy Harris to Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, lots J.D. Walker Estate, $35,000
  • Kevin W. Corum and Meghan C. Corum to Garrett Coffee, lots River Run, phase one, $228,000
  • Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Kelly P. Rassette, lots Park Place, phase one, $225,000
  • Unity Builders Inc. of NC to Patricia Kiser, lot Shamu Drive, $38,000
  • Frances Lee Faucette Maynard, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Brenton T. Maynard, to Ruby C. Thompson, lot Courtland Place, $145,000
  • Mary Smothers and David Whitfield Smothers to Roger D. Pickard, lots Williams Street and Stokes addition, $117,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

  • Gwendolyn Coleman Campbell and Michael Lynn Campbell to Joshua L. Smith and Christy N. Smith, Parcel D Marion Ridge, phase 4, $60,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

  • Jessie Thomas Foster from Lydya M. Gwyn
  • Lindsey Junior Graves from Carolyn Diane Adams
  • Jamie Arlene Royal Hersey from Adam Neil Hersey
  • David Ian Wilson from Rosemarie San Miguel Wilson
  • Tonia L. Campbell from Lee Michael Campbell
  • Calvin Lee Camp from LaVonda L. Camp
  • Billy Ray Autry from Ebony Charmere Ingram
  • Kelsey Renea Scovil from Chance Charles James Scovil
