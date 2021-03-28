Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
- Sagamore Homes NC Inc. of NC, to Cameron Tremaine Morris and Sharamore Evans Morris, lot Winsome Forest, $311,000
- Avocet Investments, LLC, to William Paul Killian and Julie Bilivnas Killian, lot Pearman Estates, phase two, $140,000
- James Smith Builders, LLC, to Jessica S. League and Eric M. League, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $230,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
- Jerry W. Holland Jr. and Rhonda Moore Holland to Jeffrey R. Barton and Jennifer Barton, lot Highland Park Drive, $95,000
- Diethard Hans Radziwill, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Dr. Nicole Mary Radziwill, and Mary Radziwill, to Carpino Investments 2, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $50,000
- Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Isaiah Broadnax and Matwaya Kellam, 2.05 acres NC-2106, $182,000
- Michael P. Brady and Sheila A. Brady to Gina Bossard, lots Westover, section 4, $66,500
- Shelby Jumper to Suzanne Bossard, lot Hundley Drive, $60,000
- The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Vivian Anderson, lot The Meadows, phase 2, $189,000
- Anthony F. Manza Jr. and Maria De Jesus Helguera-Jimenez to Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, lot Early Avenue, $25,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
- Harry Brandon Smith and Leslie S. Smith to Vanessa Leigh Collins and Christopher John Sica, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Ayersville Road or NC-1300, $160,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
- Joseph Andrew Suo and Tabitha Suo to George Anne Ford, lots “Survey for Eliza Simpson Subdivision,” $186,000
- William Brooks Barker and Michelle T. Barker to Matthew C. Erskine and Kelsi R. Erskine, lot Deep Springs Country Club, section C, $330,000
- Barry Eugene Young and Laurie T. Young to Scott Leon Bryan Sr. and Kristina Lynn Bryan, lots Virgil Hill, $232,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
- Jeffrey P. Swisher and Lisa Slade Swisher to Isaiah J. Miller and Ms. Mercedes R. Slade, lot Village Oaks, phase 4, $165,000
- Matthew Allen Hill to Kenneth Bauman and Julie Bauman, lot Country Club Road, $335,000
- James L. Harris plus John E. Harris and Dorothy Harris to Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, lots J.D. Walker Estate, $35,000
- Kevin W. Corum and Meghan C. Corum to Garrett Coffee, lots River Run, phase one, $228,000
- Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, of NC, to Kelly P. Rassette, lots Park Place, phase one, $225,000
- Unity Builders Inc. of NC to Patricia Kiser, lot Shamu Drive, $38,000
- Frances Lee Faucette Maynard, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Brenton T. Maynard, to Ruby C. Thompson, lot Courtland Place, $145,000
- Mary Smothers and David Whitfield Smothers to Roger D. Pickard, lots Williams Street and Stokes addition, $117,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
- Gwendolyn Coleman Campbell and Michael Lynn Campbell to Joshua L. Smith and Christy N. Smith, Parcel D Marion Ridge, phase 4, $60,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
- Jessie Thomas Foster from Lydya M. Gwyn
- Lindsey Junior Graves from Carolyn Diane Adams
- Jamie Arlene Royal Hersey from Adam Neil Hersey
- David Ian Wilson from Rosemarie San Miguel Wilson
- Tonia L. Campbell from Lee Michael Campbell
- Calvin Lee Camp from LaVonda L. Camp
- Billy Ray Autry from Ebony Charmere Ingram
- Kelsey Renea Scovil from Chance Charles James Scovil