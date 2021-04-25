Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brandon David Morris and Amber Morris to Kyle B. Hinshaw and Christy C. Hinshaw, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $337,000
Darrell W. Craig and Margaret L. Craig to Anna Rumsey and Rachel Myers, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Cedar Hollow subdivision, $243,000
Leif S. Cole and Rose M. Cole to Desiree Cole and Chad Martin, 2.44 acres “Survey Plat for Vaughn Estates,” $172,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brandon M. Amburn to Joshua Branch and Rachel Branch, lot and a half Green Knolls subdivision, $199,000
Heather Wakefield, along with Christopher Canada Sr. and Brandy Canada, to Krystal Moore, tracts 1-3 Mansfield Street, $161,000
Beulah Lee Hubbard to Mogul Properties, LLC, 2.70 acres Aiken Road, $20,000
Patricia Farrior Kallam to James Brian Shockley, lot The Meadows, $178,500
MLCH, LLC, to Karl Stuart Bauer, lot Primitive Heights, section 3, $10,000
Barbara J. Saul to Ramona Goodwin Century, lot West Hills subdivision, phase II, $131,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Lorene E. Schue to Thomas Cooper James III, lot Lawson Lane, $138,000
Tammy A. York to Bruce Bucciarelli and Edith Joyce Bucciarelli, three tracts Forest Grove subdivision, $138,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Barry Z. Dodson and Robbin G. Dodson to Jonathan Coleman, lots Deep Springs Country Club Inc., $25,000
Shannon Donald Rickard to Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc., lots Chaney Loop, $81,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Randall Schultz and Carolyn Asher to Patrick Michael Murphy and April Dawn Murphy, lot Greensboro National Golf Course subdivision, section 5, $64,000
Sandi Fields and Earl L. Fields to Mohammad Alqtaifan and Barakat Alatiyat, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property Greensboro National Golf Course, phase II, $575,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Son T. Luong to Dambri Taploi, lot Gilmer Street Extended, $10,000
DSV, SPV2, LLC, to Michele Ferriell, lots Thomas & Kemp addition, $65,000
Gregory A. Hladilek and Melissa M. Hladilek to Branden Pleasner and Erin Pleasner, tract “Plat for Thomas E. Massey,” $315,000
Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply LLC, of NC, to Jonathan Casey and Lillian Nichole Casey, property Payless Road, $138,000
Charles Michael Hill and Noel Hill to Ashley D. Ray, lot Tall Timber Lane, $149,500
Jessica Frederick Isley and Michael Wayne Isley Jr. to Yexemani Garcia Silva, 2.07 acres Subdivision of the Paul Williams property, $145,000
Terry N. Monday Jr. and Tara Leigh Monday to Kelvin D. Gilbert and Cameshia Gilbert, lot Village Oaks, phase 7, $201,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Jeremy L. Strader and Bethany Strader to Gloria Slayton, lots E.C. Wright property, $93,000
Divorces granted
Jennifer Leigh Wooten Deal from Reginald Eugene Deal
Veatrice Lynette Stokes Johnson from Charles Henry Johnson Jr.
Laura Glenn Strader from Mark Anthony Strader
Monica Cagle Lilly from Marquis Deon Lilly
Stacey Cantoni from Christopher Cantoni
Stephanie Ellis King from Christopher Matthew King
Sherri Parker Collins from Danny Brian Collins