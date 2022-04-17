Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Thomas A. Williams and Jacqueline V. Williams to Dennis R. Sandusky and Kathleen A. Sandusky, 3.66 acres Gideon Grove Church Road, $225,000.

Jason C. Knight and Parker Knight to Billie June Shepherd, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $300,000.

Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. of NC to Edward Cantwell and Joanne Cantwell, lot “Plat for James R. Hawkins Jr.,” $360,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Linda J. Webb to Johnny Alan Doolin II and Kimberly Brooke Doolin, lot Glenoak Drive, $302,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Moses Z. Riaz and Shahida P. Riaz to Upendra Rijal and Subhadra Rijal, lot Madison Street, $315,000.

James P. McManus and Kimberly J. McManus to Victoria L. Groeger, 4.226 acres “Survey for Ame S. Elghannam,” $370,000.

Tori A. Arroyo and Brandon Arroyo, plus Thomas G. Kiser, to Eddie Dean Justice Jr., lot Turner Road, $75,500.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Nash Millner and Peggy Millner, plus Geraldine Millner to Michael J. Kinney, lots Matrimony Heights, $51,000.

Steven C. Almstead and Joyce N. Almstead to Hans Eric Goran Nyberg and Anna-Lena Nyberg, lot Yank Road (or NC-3245), $905,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Burton Investment Group, LLC, of NC, to Black Steel Investments, LLC, of NC, parcels Grooms Road, (NC-2571), $300,000.

Daniel Glenn Fargis and Katey Thompson Fargis to Christina Lee Peters and Michael Clovis Peters, 44.11 acres “Hutcherson Place,” $490,000.

David Lynn to Wanda Dunn and Mark Dunn, 1.044 acres Washington Avenue, $20,000.

Jeanette N. Rickman to Melissa Anne Banks, lot Talley Road or “Property of Norma T. Strader and Spencer T. Strader,” $67,500.

Nickerson Investment Properties, LLC, to James O. Youngblood and Sheilah S. Youngblood, lot north Franklin Street, $62,000.

Michael Floyd and Debra R. Floyd, plus James F. Reagan Jr. and Susan G. Reagan, to Addam J. Stevens and Ashley Stevens, property “Survey for W.A. McKinney,” $165,000.

Robert B. Citty III and Kelsi Citty to Joe H. Swaim and Kaye C. Swaim, lots Pine Hill Estates, $85,000.

Guelich Enterprises, LLC, to Justin Michael Hudson and Kacey Marie Hudson, lot Richardson Drive, $205,000.

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Landon W. Waller and Phyllis Waller to Christopher D. Rougeau and Kera L. Lindsey, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Whippoorwill Lane, $245,000.

Marchall R. Hawkins and Dione T. Hawkins to Miguel Angel Leon Bernal and Delfina Luviano Ruiz, lot Mel Lane Drive, $100,000.

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Robert Steven Cline and Heather Michelle Cline to Michael C. Claborn and Jessica M. Claborn, lot River Run subdivision, phase 3, $70,000.

Robert Steven Cline and Heather Michelle Cline to Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, of NC, lot River Run subdivision, $20,000.

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Garrett Group Real Estate, LLC, to Evan B. Rippey and Ashley N. Rippey, 2.06 acres Bethlehem Church Road, $260,000.

Divorces granted

District Court

Monica Hope Richardson from Landon Shane Richardson.

Jennifer Lewis Scholz from Douglas Alan Scholz.

Maryann Clare Bedford Frambach from Steven Clark Frambach.

Vince Edward Middleton from Lynnette Michelle Sturdivant.

Ryan Darnell Phillips from Connanitha Phillips.

Callie Victoria Moore Bullins from Walker Wray Bullins.

Thomas William Pruitt from Brooke Michelle Hungerford.

Christine Maria Lopez Headen from Reginald Dwayne Headen.

Michael Shane Toney from Suzanne Nynette Toney.

Barbara Ann Edsall from James Pierre Edsall.

Leslie Dana Brady from Joshua Ryan Brady.