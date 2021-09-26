 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Smith Builders, LLC, of NC, to Richard Bretz and Deborah M. Bretz, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $300,000

Ronnie Neal Roach Jr. and Jessica McCann Roach to Jimmy Dean Edwards and Rowland Edwards, lot Chestnut Oaks subdivision, $160,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Simbro, LLC, of NC, to Inam Gill, 81.55 acres Maple Road, $1.056 million

Ira Clay Barrow and Kelly Marie Fulton to Marshall D. Preston and Judith L. Preston, lot Meadowood subdivision, section F, on Brightwood Road, $205,000

Thomas Wayne Hicks Jr. to Sherry Hicks Watford, lots Westover, section 4, (or W.J. Patterson property), $10,000

Ben Adams and Ruby Adams to Tina Lawson, lot Development of Draper, section 5, $10,000

Michael J. Nawa and Amber Nawa to Kaitlyn E. Ellis, 49.6187 acres off NC-87, also Division of John Carter Estate, $160,000

Jonathan J. Nance to Kevin L. Emmerson and Melissa F. Emmerson, two tracts NC-1549, $160,000

Roy Michael Kendrick plus Pamela Kendrick-Young and Bobby L. Young Jr., to James Duane Hensley and Christy McKinney Hensley, lot Eden Acres, section X, $30,000

Brason Properties, LLC, to Aaron Bradley Thompson and Elizabeth Anne Thompson, lot Creekridge, phase 7, $230,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Nicholas Hankins to Tyler Ray Wagoner and Abigail G. Grenier, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Mineral Springs Estates, $180,000

David L. Anderson and Christy S. Anderson to Laura Fasching, tracts South 5th Avenue, $58,500

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Beautiful Investments Inc. to Thomas Eugene Crickard and Caressa Lynn Crickard, lots Janet Road, $208,000

James A. King Jr. Family Limited Partnership, by James A. King Jr. (General Partner) and Joan H. King (General Partner), to Lomax Investments, LLC, six tracts (on or near NC-135), $575,000

Amanda Dawn Gaskins to Brandon Lake Martin and Veronica R. Martin, lot Comer Road (Map of Bailey Farm), $145,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard Wayne Freeman to Hall Rental Properties, LLC, lot Walnut Street, $24,000

Robert Hassell and Natonya Hassell to Justin Andre and Heather Andre, lot Carter Ridge, phase 3, $255,000

Cheryl M. Gammon and Cecil Vernon Gammon to Yolanda Tinsley and Lorenzo E. Stokes II, property South Park Drive, $240,000

James E. Bolden and Mary I. Bolden to Serena Isas Savoir (1/2 undivided interest), and Christopher Austin Hart (1/2 undivided interest), as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-14, $143,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Norman Thomas French to Terry A. Hayes and Belyndia Sue Wilson, three tracts Lillard Road, $180,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Betty Wallace Scott, plus Laura Stockard Smith and Lewis O. Smith, to Detarrio A. Yarbor and Jasmine M. Lane, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Benaja Crossing subdivision, $102,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Clay H. Joyner to Jevon Johnson, lot Sandy Cross Road, $30,000

Elizabeth A. Bryant and Garry L. Bryant to Crystal Broadnax Martin and Joel William Martin, tracts The Plantation, Map 1, $285,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Kenan Dwayne Sheckells from Barbara Marie Sheckells

Candis Lynn Rose from Jason Daniel Durkee

Evangeline Melissa Nicole Hunt from Charles Vaughn Brown

Jonathan Evan Hatley from Tiffany Hammock Hatley

Emily Bottomley from Mitchell Bottomley

Franda Lynn Silva from Donnie Deshawn Blackwell

McKenzie Marsh from Joshua McGee

Melissa Wrenn Kennedy from Christopher Shane Kennedy

David Wayne Miller from Tamara Melissa Miller

Esther Rae Wilks from Brent Bernard Hemphill

Brandy Brittain Alonso from Oscar Adel Alonso

