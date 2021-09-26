Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James Smith Builders, LLC, of NC, to Richard Bretz and Deborah M. Bretz, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $300,000

Ronnie Neal Roach Jr. and Jessica McCann Roach to Jimmy Dean Edwards and Rowland Edwards, lot Chestnut Oaks subdivision, $160,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Simbro, LLC, of NC, to Inam Gill, 81.55 acres Maple Road, $1.056 million

Ira Clay Barrow and Kelly Marie Fulton to Marshall D. Preston and Judith L. Preston, lot Meadowood subdivision, section F, on Brightwood Road, $205,000

Thomas Wayne Hicks Jr. to Sherry Hicks Watford, lots Westover, section 4, (or W.J. Patterson property), $10,000

Ben Adams and Ruby Adams to Tina Lawson, lot Development of Draper, section 5, $10,000

Michael J. Nawa and Amber Nawa to Kaitlyn E. Ellis, 49.6187 acres off NC-87, also Division of John Carter Estate, $160,000

Jonathan J. Nance to Kevin L. Emmerson and Melissa F. Emmerson, two tracts NC-1549, $160,000