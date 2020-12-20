Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jody A. Harrington and Melody S. Harrington to Stephanie N. DeHart and Michael Douglas DeHart, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase I, $280,000

Sandra C. Vaughn to Johannes Nicholas Roberts, two tracts (including one NC-1133), $130,000

Susan K. Dinkel to Richard Parks Bland Jr. and Amy C. Bland, lot Carousel Lane, $369,500

Efrain Rojas and Ernestina Rojas to Alain J. Racine and Denise E. Racine, lot Twin Creeks, phase 2, $295,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Michael T. Shropshire and Jeanie H. Shropshire to Johnnie T. Sturgill and Donna Wilson Sturgill, lot Patterson Street, $10,000

MLCH, LLC, to Karl Stuart Bauer, lot West Burton Development, $20,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Daniel M. Smith and Kelly A. Smith to Spencer T. Loye, lot Stone Mountain Road, $170,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

U.S. Bank Trust as trustee to Randy D. Dockery, a Free Trader, and Stacy V. Curry, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, two tracts McCoy Toad, $225,000