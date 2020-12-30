Rockingham County public records

Janine Esquivel and Johnny Esquivel to Kahlan R. Hodge and Matthew McLaurin Taylor, lots part of Moore Street and Blocks I&J Kemoca, $110,000

David M. Shelton to Johnny W. Staton, 23.741-acre tracts NC-1625, $48,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Gregory Morey to Matthew J. Thompson and Amanda M. Thompson, lot Dandelion Lane, $190,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Randal S. Roman and Laura R. Roman to Steven Turner and Karen Coltrane, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $300,000

Jack Allen Caviness and Angela G. Caviness to Johnathan C. Edwards and Tayla W. Edwards, lot River Run, phase two, $243,000

Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, to Shannon Dwiggins, lot Birchwood Drive, $227,000

Phillips Properties of Rockingham Co., LLC, to Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, lots Sloan property, $28,000

Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, a Wyoming LLC, to Julie A. Polyanski, lot Piedmont Street, $56,500

David Finney and Tina Finnery to Krishna Greensboro, LLC, lot Irvin Heights on Elm Street, $40,000