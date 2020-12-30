Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Mary Ruth B. Johnson to Donna S. Ellis, 1.025 acres Sardis Church Road, $30,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James A. McKinney Jr. and Mary J. McKinney to Joseph Wayne Tetreault and Heather Lynn Tetreault, property Patrick Street, $217,500
PattiJean Sexton and Jamie A. Sexton to Dipak Gautam and Helina Gautam, lot Wedgewood Court, $140,000
Henry O’Neil Johnston III and Meredith Craig Johnston to Brandon Eric Haley, lots Highland Park, $118,000
Russell M. Snow plus Somporn Hewitt and Mickey D. Snow to Stratosphere Investments, LLC, lots Adams Street and Madison Street, $70,000
Rodney Wright to Carpino Investments 2, LLC, lot Monroe Street, $10,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Marcie Renae Smith and Elisa Ronette Patrum to Kimberly D. Martin, lots Main Street at 6th Avenue, $94,000
Penn Hardware Rentals, LLC, to Kenric R. Bullins, three tracts $175,000
Brason Properties, LLC, to Hunter W. Nichols, property North 11th Avenue, $183,000
Karen S. Knippenburg to Pamela D. Glisson, 1.824 acres $217,500
Janine Esquivel and Johnny Esquivel to Kahlan R. Hodge and Matthew McLaurin Taylor, lots part of Moore Street and Blocks I&J Kemoca, $110,000
David M. Shelton to Johnny W. Staton, 23.741-acre tracts NC-1625, $48,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Gregory Morey to Matthew J. Thompson and Amanda M. Thompson, lot Dandelion Lane, $190,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Randal S. Roman and Laura R. Roman to Steven Turner and Karen Coltrane, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 2, $300,000
Jack Allen Caviness and Angela G. Caviness to Johnathan C. Edwards and Tayla W. Edwards, lot River Run, phase two, $243,000
Chestnutt Enterprises, LLC, to Shannon Dwiggins, lot Birchwood Drive, $227,000
Phillips Properties of Rockingham Co., LLC, to Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, lots Sloan property, $28,000
Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, a Wyoming LLC, to Julie A. Polyanski, lot Piedmont Street, $56,500
David Finney and Tina Finnery to Krishna Greensboro, LLC, lot Irvin Heights on Elm Street, $40,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Leroy Willis Jr. and Kathleen Willis to Brenda L. Gwynn, tracts “Survey Property of John D. King” on US-Hwy. 29, $25,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ruby H. Jones to Carol L. Myers, lots Hillcrest Acres subdivision, $85,000
Divorces granted
Tiffany Christine Aker-Odell from Ryan Jacob Odell
Lisa Spencer Morris from Jessie Morris
Angela Dawn Neff Carpenter from Brian Scott Carpenter
David Garrick Gilchrist from Darlene P. Andrews Gilchrist
David M. Bray from Cheri S. Bray
Veronica Yvonne Williams-Hall from Curtis E. Hall Jr.
Tara Marsh Talluto from Joseph Leonard Talluto Jr.
Peggy Ann Tallent from Bobby Gene Tallent
Latoya K. Deese Wade from Erick Gerade Wade
Amy Gail Locklear from James Kelly Woods
Robert Charles Massey from Monica Maria Potts