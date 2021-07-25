 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Keana Nicole Lynch and David Massey to Joseph A. Marzullo and Dorothy M. Marzullo, lot Forest Ridge subdivision, $265,000

Arthur Richardson and Samantha Richardson to Corey Johnson, lot Windrush Court, $310,000

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, 2.412 acres “Recombination Survey for B&S Development,” $47,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

James D. Pratt and Shirleen Pratt to Jonathan J. Moss, tracts Bryant and Union streets, (or J.G. Hanner property), $65,000

James Garland McBride to Michael Todd McBride, lots Irvin River Heights, $100,000

Jerry W. Robertson and Sue Carter Robertson to Double W Holdings, LLC, lot East Meadow Road, $280,000

Mark H. Kennon and Amy Barber-Kennon to Rene Sanchez Valle and Hortencia Rubio, lot Oak Street, $21,000

W. Giles Hunnings Jr. and Barbara L. Hunnings to Jack Lamar Bordeaux and Jennifer W. Bordeaux, lot Patrick Street, $208,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Rena Stevens to Gwen C. Borcyk and Alexander R. Borcyk, property “Survey for Wayne Stevens,” $135,000

Webster Properties, LLC, of NC, to Tammy Cedar, 1.131 acres +/- Ped Road, $95,000

Devin A. Noyes to William E. Weideman, lot MA-CA subsidivision, section F, $120,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Deanna Pankowski to James Edward Hammer, lots Ravenwood Estates, $180,000

Anthony R. Webb and Phyllis C. Webb to David D. Miller and Crystal E. Miller, lot Brushy Mountain Road, $64,000

Analisa V. Cotterill and Jonathan D. Cotterill to KPL Consulting, LLC, of NC, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section J, $30,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Charles R. Smith and Glenda Smith to Cecil V. Gammon and Cheryl Myers Gammon, lot Church Street Extended, $342,500

Susan H. Imus and Robert Philip Imus to World Class ROI, LLC, of Texas, four tracts, $30,000

James Robert Stanfield and Dee Ann Brown Stanfield to Clinton Kyle Franklin and Shannon Franklin, 14.365 acres Lindsey Road, $120,000

Debra Mundy and Hamilton Mundy, plus Terry Dodson and Patricia Dodson to Derrickson Antonio Jones, (tracts) Map of Ashcroft Townhouses, Map 2, $163,000

Michael Ballard Wright and Kirstin Thomas Wright to Kristie Marie Parrish, along with Joseph Ronald Fanelli and Gloria Jean Fanelli, lot Stratford Place, $210,000

Kane A. Kettles and Sarah L. Kettles to David P. Nielsen and Kimberly A. Nielsen, lots Country Club Estates, $410,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Brian Washburn and Dana Washburn to Mike W. Hopper and Donna M. Hopper, property of William Sam Somers Jr., $25,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

K. Dale Parks to Christopher B. Seats and Lisa C. Seats, tracts Unicorn Road on NC-2411, $250,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Dustin Woody Hazelwood and Elizabeth P. Tucker to Jeffery McMahon and Rhonda McMahon, lot Glen Farm Estates, $293,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Chauntay Nacole Rhodes from Juan Jesus Rivas Jr.

Faizah Allah McClure from Jerry Ray McClure

Kelley Gene Riley from Tammie Louann Riley

Jacqueline Dionne Degree Carter from Ambrose Carter

Lashone Shaneek Washington from Corey Lavel Richardson

Thomas Stuart Balsley from Audrey Aman Balsley

Lindsay Barham Moore Morris from John Michael Morris

Danielle Elizabeth-Johnson Shade from Daniel Martinez del Campo Pantoja

Matthew R. James from Rachel L. James

Jamarcus Daquan Clinton from Lakertia Shavon Clinton

Ashley Denise Green from Brandon Lamarh Stephens

Christina Lynn Vandiver from Michael Patrick Morris

