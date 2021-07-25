Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Keana Nicole Lynch and David Massey to Joseph A. Marzullo and Dorothy M. Marzullo, lot Forest Ridge subdivision, $265,000
Arthur Richardson and Samantha Richardson to Corey Johnson, lot Windrush Court, $310,000
B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, 2.412 acres “Recombination Survey for B&S Development,” $47,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James D. Pratt and Shirleen Pratt to Jonathan J. Moss, tracts Bryant and Union streets, (or J.G. Hanner property), $65,000
James Garland McBride to Michael Todd McBride, lots Irvin River Heights, $100,000
Jerry W. Robertson and Sue Carter Robertson to Double W Holdings, LLC, lot East Meadow Road, $280,000
Mark H. Kennon and Amy Barber-Kennon to Rene Sanchez Valle and Hortencia Rubio, lot Oak Street, $21,000
W. Giles Hunnings Jr. and Barbara L. Hunnings to Jack Lamar Bordeaux and Jennifer W. Bordeaux, lot Patrick Street, $208,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Rena Stevens to Gwen C. Borcyk and Alexander R. Borcyk, property “Survey for Wayne Stevens,” $135,000
Webster Properties, LLC, of NC, to Tammy Cedar, 1.131 acres +/- Ped Road, $95,000
Devin A. Noyes to William E. Weideman, lot MA-CA subsidivision, section F, $120,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Deanna Pankowski to James Edward Hammer, lots Ravenwood Estates, $180,000
Anthony R. Webb and Phyllis C. Webb to David D. Miller and Crystal E. Miller, lot Brushy Mountain Road, $64,000
Analisa V. Cotterill and Jonathan D. Cotterill to KPL Consulting, LLC, of NC, lot Deep Springs Country Club Inc., section J, $30,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Charles R. Smith and Glenda Smith to Cecil V. Gammon and Cheryl Myers Gammon, lot Church Street Extended, $342,500
Susan H. Imus and Robert Philip Imus to World Class ROI, LLC, of Texas, four tracts, $30,000
James Robert Stanfield and Dee Ann Brown Stanfield to Clinton Kyle Franklin and Shannon Franklin, 14.365 acres Lindsey Road, $120,000
Debra Mundy and Hamilton Mundy, plus Terry Dodson and Patricia Dodson to Derrickson Antonio Jones, (tracts) Map of Ashcroft Townhouses, Map 2, $163,000
Michael Ballard Wright and Kirstin Thomas Wright to Kristie Marie Parrish, along with Joseph Ronald Fanelli and Gloria Jean Fanelli, lot Stratford Place, $210,000
Kane A. Kettles and Sarah L. Kettles to David P. Nielsen and Kimberly A. Nielsen, lots Country Club Estates, $410,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Brian Washburn and Dana Washburn to Mike W. Hopper and Donna M. Hopper, property of William Sam Somers Jr., $25,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
K. Dale Parks to Christopher B. Seats and Lisa C. Seats, tracts Unicorn Road on NC-2411, $250,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Dustin Woody Hazelwood and Elizabeth P. Tucker to Jeffery McMahon and Rhonda McMahon, lot Glen Farm Estates, $293,000
Divorces granted
Chauntay Nacole Rhodes from Juan Jesus Rivas Jr.
Faizah Allah McClure from Jerry Ray McClure
Kelley Gene Riley from Tammie Louann Riley
Jacqueline Dionne Degree Carter from Ambrose Carter
Lashone Shaneek Washington from Corey Lavel Richardson
Thomas Stuart Balsley from Audrey Aman Balsley
Lindsay Barham Moore Morris from John Michael Morris