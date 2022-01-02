Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
James Smith Builders, LLC, of NC, to Christine J. Rockwell and Christine A. Preston, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $320,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
William E. Osborne and Barbara Osborne to Heather Marie Duff, lot Lindsey Street, $150,000
Ann T. Rumley to April R. Spencer, lot Indian Hills, phase V, $318,000
Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, to Manuel Martinez, lot Josephine Road, $45,000
Ms. Lisa Ann Clark to Floyd Hill of Eden, LLC, three tracts Hampton Estate, Map of Division No. 5, $50,000
Liberty C. Buller and Malinda Buller to Mark Adkins, lot North Spray Development, $90,000
Kenneth Ray Search and Agnes S. Searcy to Kajkumar, LLC, of Virginia, property Price Road, Beck Road, $212,500
Bradley Osborne and Patricia Osborne to Elvin L. Slusher Jr. and Laura P. Slusher, lot Knollwood Development, $269,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Christin Rae Joyce to Gary Daniel Purgason and Mary Elizabeth Carter, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 31.36 acres NC-2130 or Eagle Falls, $124,000
M P Properties, a NC General Partnership, to John Lasala, lot Academy and Dahl streets, $140,000
American Advisors Group to Atlantic Outdoors, LLC, lots Forest Grove subdivision, $122,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Cold Creek Contracting Inc. of NC to Matthew James Longbrake and Mary K. Longbrake, lot Deep Springs Country Club, section 1, $280,000
Jerry Thomasson to Douglas Swindler Jr., lots Moore’s Court, $20,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
4 Streams Properties, LLC, to Justin M. Bulla, lot Highlands, section 2, $152,000
Gregory Boone Jr. and Elizabeth Broadaway to Mason Fulcher and Hannah Lineberry, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-14, $185,000
Christopher Eric Tuck and Holly Melissa Mintz to Barbara J. McCann, lot Norwood Park subdivision, $170,000
Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, to Deante T. Royster, lot Acme Street, $50,000
BS&J Builders Inc. to Stacy DeWees and Philip M. DeWees, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $241,000
Heather P. Thore to Jonathan Gordon Moore and Gloria Bray Moore, 5.00 acres Harrison Crossroad Loop, $330,000
1124 North Third Street, LLC, to David Brian Cobb and Tracy A. Cobb, 14.91 acres Friendship Church Road, $189,000
Jennifer L. Moore to Michael Chad Claborn and Jessica M. Claborn, lot River Run subdivision, phase three, $340,000
Kenneth D. Paschall Jr. and Shayna Marie Paschall to Matthew Washburn, 1.910 acres Almond Road, $65,000
John Z. Hall II and Rachel R. Hall to Heidi Jo Wester and Cheryl Lynn Lindley, lot Oakcrest Drive, $410,000
Yana Banks and Mark Werner, plus Archibald Banks III and Crystal Banks to Garry B. Bethel, lot Moss Street, $32,000
Divorces granted
Jessica Michelle Dye from Tyler Eugene Womeldorf
Yakeisha Renee Gray Williams from Lejarris Williams
Patrick Shawn Brewer from Christina Lashae Locklear