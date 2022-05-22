Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, to Zachary Feather and Maci Feather, lot Bobcat Road, $199,000.

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Oscar Leonel Lanzas and Vivette Lanzas, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $357,500.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Janice Tammy Bercaw to Jason C. Knight and Parker S. Knight, lot Indian Hills subdivision, phase 5, $420,000.

Michael R. McCrickard and Chelsea T. McCrickard to Anna Locke, (a Free Trader), lot Vintage Road, $185,000.

GW Property Solutions, L.L.C., of NC, to Watson Investment Network, LLC, of NC, lot 2nd Street, $60,000.

Angela B. Tilley and Thomas E. Tilley Jr. to Israel Baires Medina and Basilio Medina, plus Sixto Medina, (three tracts total) one tract Conover Drive plus two tracts Virginia Street, $160,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, to 1021 Washington Eden, LLC, lots Westover Development, section 5, $67,000.

CMH Homes Inc. to James P. Stone, 2.99 acres “Plat of Survey for Jane E. Carter Estate,” $158,500.

John T. Starnes and Tammy S. Starnes to MAP Michael, LLC, lot south Hamilton Street, $135,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Toni N. Shaffer to Damon J. Biggs and Barbara A. Shaffer, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-704, $130,000.

Madison Dry Goods Company Inc. to 1906 LLC, of NC, tract one (and additional lot) on West Murphy Street, $289,000.

Corey Craddock and Delaney Craddock to Robert Aaron Hylton, lot North 2nd Avenue, $127,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Kayla Realyn Cozart, lot Church Street on NC-2154, $173,500.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Xaje Hasanaj and Rita Hasanaj to Oscar Francis Paul Andaya Florendo Jr. and Ling Ling Tian Florendo, property Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $1.15 million.

Otis Cleo Bolen Jr. to Rodney Lamontagne and Christine Churchill, 3.834 acres +/- Red Oak Village, section no. II, $195,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Martins O. Shekiri and Patricia Ann Shekiri, one acre Wolf Island Road, $92,500.

MNS Properties of NC, LLC, to Jamil A. Jones and Cherry A. Jones, lot Map No. 1 Kemp & Somers addition off Sunset Street, $22,500.

Deon Lane Barham and Alison J. Barham to Adam Butterfield and Michelle L. Butterfield, lot Gilmer Circle, $85,000.

Mark A. Hughes and Crystal B. Hughes to James E. Short and Kimberly Yerty, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Cypress Drive Development, $181,500.

Kenneth D. Gammon and Linda W. Gammon to Garold C. Ross and Julie R. Ross, lot Courtland Place subdivision, $151,500.

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Gail H. Lynn to Joshua Lee Pruitt, lots Forest Hills, $118,000.

Divorces granted

in District Court

Shirley Ann Burrows Huffman to Shannon Blaine Huffman.

Tracy Lynn Coble Cooper from Joseph Oren Cooper.

Jeffrey Aaron Faircloth Jr. from Brittany Lee Byrd.

Dustin Lee Craven from Kayla Nicole Craven.

David Bryan Dockery from Jessica Callie Crowder.

Giovanna D. Davis West from Alexander Jermone West.

Gloria Lynne Vaughan from Gemes Anthony Vaughan.

Steven Allan Evans from Linda Pinnix Evans.

Suzanne Bryant Sain from David Ernest Griffith.

Jodi Katherine Bell-Raimer from Roy Clayton Raimer Jr.

Albertina N. Payne-Jemmott from Jeffrey Scott Jemmott.

