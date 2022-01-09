 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County public records
PUBLIC RECORDS

Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Erica N. Saunders and Julian W. Saunders, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $325,000

Mary G. Middleton to David Hill and Jody Bonita Garcia Hill, tract Ogburn Mill Road, $400,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Nicole Eve Hall and Ryan Anthony Hall, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $364,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Guerrant A. Tredway and Janet W. Tredway to Curtis Collins, lot Cedar Street and Center Church Road, $366,500

Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Ethan McClintick and Hailey R. Gillenwater, lot Dunn property on Land Street, $122,000

Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, to Sharon R. Moore, parcel Price Street, $105,000

Teramore Development, LLC, of Georgia, to Clari E. Hershey and Pamela K. Hershey, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property NC-14, $1.837 million

Toby J. Cox and Kathy W. Cox to Charles Everette Shepherd, lots Overlook Avenue, $90,000

Riverbluff Properties, LLC, to Chip & Toni, LLC, parcel west Meadow Road, $45,000

Melody Joy Money to Brandon O. Watlington, lot Homer E. Wright Jr. subdivision, section A, on Ellerbe Court, $77,500

Joey H. Hill and Tammie K. Hill to Stephanie R. Roach, lot Map of Flint Hill on Washburn Avenue, $101,000

Ivis N. Prillaman and Delores M. Prillaman to Kenneth George Crawford and Jessica Nicole Grimes, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Irvin River Heights, $184,000

Roger L. Hodge and Teresa J. Hodge to Fortunato Hernandez and Maria G. Vega Cruz, lot Fisher Street, $30,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Kimberly D. Fisher and James Brandon Fisher to David W. Orphanos and Donna J. Orphanos, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 3, $480,000

Timothy W. Brown and Jacqueline L. Brown to Gregory N. Waite and Jenny P. Waite, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase one, $539,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Patricia Isley Waynick to Pedro Galvan, lot Lindsey Street, $36,000

CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Elihue A. Stitt III and Diane Marcella Stitt, lots Knowles Road, $163,500

Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to 5 Star Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, lot Lawsonville Avenue, $27,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Darrell D. Ward and Sherry Ward to Sandra Hopkins, lot NC-700, $60,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Anna Brame and Robert D. Brame Jr. to DeWitt Friedermannand Whitney Fleming, lot Waters Edge, $460,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Ann M. Talley to Titus Harrison, two tracts NC-14, $240,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Lydia Victoria Garcia from Thomas Lee Garcia

Shaketta Brown Darden Jones from McCarol Jones

Elsie Innocent from Pierrot Lumas

Jeffrey Thomas Jr. from Adina Shaunee O’Garro-Thomas

Brandy Renea Cribb from James Adam Cribb

Shanay Nicole Joyner from Quindal Romaine Joyner

Ian Matthew McHone from Amber Jean McHone

Terry David Bergeron from Christy Lee Bergeron

Kashonda Moneak Bridges from Otis Baldwin

Edwina Danielle Henderson from Darlius A. Horton

