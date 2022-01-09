Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Erica N. Saunders and Julian W. Saunders, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $325,000
Mary G. Middleton to David Hill and Jody Bonita Garcia Hill, tract Ogburn Mill Road, $400,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Nicole Eve Hall and Ryan Anthony Hall, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $364,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Guerrant A. Tredway and Janet W. Tredway to Curtis Collins, lot Cedar Street and Center Church Road, $366,500
Brason Properties, LLC, of NC, to Ethan McClintick and Hailey R. Gillenwater, lot Dunn property on Land Street, $122,000
Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, to Sharon R. Moore, parcel Price Street, $105,000
Teramore Development, LLC, of Georgia, to Clari E. Hershey and Pamela K. Hershey, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property NC-14, $1.837 million
Toby J. Cox and Kathy W. Cox to Charles Everette Shepherd, lots Overlook Avenue, $90,000
Riverbluff Properties, LLC, to Chip & Toni, LLC, parcel west Meadow Road, $45,000
Melody Joy Money to Brandon O. Watlington, lot Homer E. Wright Jr. subdivision, section A, on Ellerbe Court, $77,500
Joey H. Hill and Tammie K. Hill to Stephanie R. Roach, lot Map of Flint Hill on Washburn Avenue, $101,000
Ivis N. Prillaman and Delores M. Prillaman to Kenneth George Crawford and Jessica Nicole Grimes, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Irvin River Heights, $184,000
Roger L. Hodge and Teresa J. Hodge to Fortunato Hernandez and Maria G. Vega Cruz, lot Fisher Street, $30,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Kimberly D. Fisher and James Brandon Fisher to David W. Orphanos and Donna J. Orphanos, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase 3, $480,000
Timothy W. Brown and Jacqueline L. Brown to Gregory N. Waite and Jenny P. Waite, lot Sitting Rock Farms, phase one, $539,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Patricia Isley Waynick to Pedro Galvan, lot Lindsey Street, $36,000
CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Elihue A. Stitt III and Diane Marcella Stitt, lots Knowles Road, $163,500
Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to 5 Star Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, lot Lawsonville Avenue, $27,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Darrell D. Ward and Sherry Ward to Sandra Hopkins, lot NC-700, $60,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Anna Brame and Robert D. Brame Jr. to DeWitt Friedermannand Whitney Fleming, lot Waters Edge, $460,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Ann M. Talley to Titus Harrison, two tracts NC-14, $240,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Lydia Victoria Garcia from Thomas Lee Garcia
Shaketta Brown Darden Jones from McCarol Jones
Elsie Innocent from Pierrot Lumas
Jeffrey Thomas Jr. from Adina Shaunee O’Garro-Thomas
Brandy Renea Cribb from James Adam Cribb
Shanay Nicole Joyner from Quindal Romaine Joyner
Ian Matthew McHone from Amber Jean McHone
Terry David Bergeron from Christy Lee Bergeron
Kashonda Moneak Bridges from Otis Baldwin