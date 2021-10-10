 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

A-1 Patriot Printing & Building Solutions, LLC, of Massachusetts, to William R. Schmidt and Louise V. Schmidt, 2.068 acres Shagbark Drive, $270,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Fred Egbert Wright III and Susan Dover Wright, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $317,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

CWR Construction Corp. to Bradley Fisher, 24.47 acres River Chase, $35,500

J-Mart of Eden Inc. to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, lot South Byrd Street, $15,000

J-Mart of Eden Inc. to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, second lot South Byrd Street, $15,000

Tammie Thomasson and Darryl Thomasson, along with Jeffrey Craig and Pam Craig to Jeanine Marie Bowers, lot Grand Oaks, section 4, $10,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Charles W. Cardwell III and Brianna J. Cardwell to Jessica O. McKee and Matthew McKee, lot MA-CA subdivision, section “I”, $225,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Joshua Philip Otis and Kayla Lashae Otis to Donna Hopkins, lot Motley Farm subdivision, section C, on Old NC-Hwy. 770, $194,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Michael W. Dinkins and Kristen A. Dinkins to Mary Belle Thomason and Marvin Elzie Thomason, as Trustees under the Marvin E. Thomason Revocable Living Trust, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $355,000

Jeffrey L. Gormly and Ramona Gormly to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Mashie Drive in Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $85,000

Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC, to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $75,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kenneth S. Reynolds and Rebekah Reynolds to Emily O’Connor Worsham, a Free Trader, lots Hillview Acres on Grooms Road, $189,000

Numa Reid Baker III and Karen Clark Baker to Best Homes of the Triad, LLC, lot Pennrose Drive, $89,000

Donna C. Williams and Allan L. Williams to Brittany P. Miller, lots Wolf Creek Acres, section I, $155,000

Teresa Ann Ruhland to Douglas Peter Scott and Tamara L. Adams, lot Franklin and Lindsey streets, $79,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

David Lee Harbour and Konnie Sheetz Harbour, plus Nancy Ann Denny to Mary Lou Dancy, 2.35 acres Happy Home School Road, $135,000

Steven D. Travis and Debra H. Travis to Justin M. Bray and Brittany Nicole Robertson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, tract 1 “Final Plat of Survey for Minor Subdivision for Rebecca G. Travis,” $230,000

Gilmor S. Bradley and Susan B. Bradley to Teresa Corum, lot Bradley Drive, $20,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Ms. Patricia P. Kish to Lea Ann Hodnett, lot University Estates, Map 2, $150,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Keshia Monique Vannoy from Richard Rahmir Matthews

Michael Anthony Fortson from Monique Danielle Anderson-Fortson

James Junior McFadden from Willie Faye Murphy McFadden

Arthur Joseph Dupre Jr. from Lynne Davis Dupre

Justin Donald Johnson from Brittany Nicole Johnson

Barbie Perez Wright from Joseph Edward Wright

Jamonte D. Gaston from Shirletta DeAnna Gaston

Joy Barnes Lingerfelt from Travis Wayne Lingerfelt

Orlanda Alicia Stewart Wilkie from Maurice Lamont Wilkie

Dorethea Ann Hairston Williams from Isaac Dewayne Williams

Teresa Marie Leatherwood McLamb from Henry Russell McLamb Jr.

Brittany Diane Ross from Nigel Elliott Ross

