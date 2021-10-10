Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
A-1 Patriot Printing & Building Solutions, LLC, of Massachusetts, to William R. Schmidt and Louise V. Schmidt, 2.068 acres Shagbark Drive, $270,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Fred Egbert Wright III and Susan Dover Wright, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $317,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
CWR Construction Corp. to Bradley Fisher, 24.47 acres River Chase, $35,500
J-Mart of Eden Inc. to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, lot South Byrd Street, $15,000
J-Mart of Eden Inc. to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, second lot South Byrd Street, $15,000
Tammie Thomasson and Darryl Thomasson, along with Jeffrey Craig and Pam Craig to Jeanine Marie Bowers, lot Grand Oaks, section 4, $10,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Charles W. Cardwell III and Brianna J. Cardwell to Jessica O. McKee and Matthew McKee, lot MA-CA subdivision, section “I”, $225,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Joshua Philip Otis and Kayla Lashae Otis to Donna Hopkins, lot Motley Farm subdivision, section C, on Old NC-Hwy. 770, $194,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Michael W. Dinkins and Kristen A. Dinkins to Mary Belle Thomason and Marvin Elzie Thomason, as Trustees under the Marvin E. Thomason Revocable Living Trust, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $355,000
Jeffrey L. Gormly and Ramona Gormly to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Mashie Drive in Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $85,000
Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC, to Stonewood Holdings, LLC, lot Greensboro National Golf Course, phase 2, $75,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Kenneth S. Reynolds and Rebekah Reynolds to Emily O’Connor Worsham, a Free Trader, lots Hillview Acres on Grooms Road, $189,000
Numa Reid Baker III and Karen Clark Baker to Best Homes of the Triad, LLC, lot Pennrose Drive, $89,000
Donna C. Williams and Allan L. Williams to Brittany P. Miller, lots Wolf Creek Acres, section I, $155,000
Teresa Ann Ruhland to Douglas Peter Scott and Tamara L. Adams, lot Franklin and Lindsey streets, $79,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
David Lee Harbour and Konnie Sheetz Harbour, plus Nancy Ann Denny to Mary Lou Dancy, 2.35 acres Happy Home School Road, $135,000
Steven D. Travis and Debra H. Travis to Justin M. Bray and Brittany Nicole Robertson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, tract 1 “Final Plat of Survey for Minor Subdivision for Rebecca G. Travis,” $230,000
Gilmor S. Bradley and Susan B. Bradley to Teresa Corum, lot Bradley Drive, $20,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Ms. Patricia P. Kish to Lea Ann Hodnett, lot University Estates, Map 2, $150,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Keshia Monique Vannoy from Richard Rahmir Matthews
Michael Anthony Fortson from Monique Danielle Anderson-Fortson
James Junior McFadden from Willie Faye Murphy McFadden
Arthur Joseph Dupre Jr. from Lynne Davis Dupre
Justin Donald Johnson from Brittany Nicole Johnson
Barbie Perez Wright from Joseph Edward Wright
Jamonte D. Gaston from Shirletta DeAnna Gaston
Joy Barnes Lingerfelt from Travis Wayne Lingerfelt
Orlanda Alicia Stewart Wilkie from Maurice Lamont Wilkie