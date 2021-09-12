Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
William Edward Jones and Tanya Wright Jones to Robert Joseph Seiler and Amber Knight Seiler, 63.828 acres H.W. Loop Road, $160,000
B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lots Knight Farms, phase one, $35,000
Rickie D. Lemons and Benita N. Lemons to Joseph Brandon Snyder and Holly Nicole Burch, 5.45 acres, $241,000
Gail Thomas Hickman to Michael C. Bailey and Makayla Bailey, lot Hogans Creek Estates, section two, $135,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Sally R. Woods and Rodney D. Woods to Tyler Wade and Melissa Wade, lots Roulhac Knolls subdivision, $293,500
Alicia Chavez-Vazques and Isidro Vazques-Escobedo to Jose S. Pazas-Bocanegra, lot Delaware Avenue, $33,500
Rent-A-House, LLC, to Jonatan Esteban Rivera, lot Moir Street, $5,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply, LLC, of NC, to George C. Taylor Jr. and Deborah Taylor, lot Settlement Bridge Road, $68,000
Ricky Lane Roberts to William Lewis Mosley and Cesilia Vega Coronado, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase one, $26,500
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bradley P. Coots and Elizabeth Haley Miller to Jared Tovar Guijosa, lot Franklin Street, $24,000
Michael S. Green and Susan S. Green to Jeremy Lee Wagoner and Julie Swaim Wagoner, lot Cross Key Meadows, $300,000
Judge A. Pierce and Betty C. Pierce to Brock T. Fox and Taylor N. Craig, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property Lenora Oakley Estate, $147,000
Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to Betty Botkin, lot Dameron Street, $55,000
Guelick Enterprises, LLC, to Jessica Diane Leth, lots Map of the R.P. Richardson Jr. Estate ( race track property), $172,000
Gary S. Tremble to Isometrics Inc., lot “Parcel Plat for Quality Oil Company, LLC,” $150,000
Quality Oil Company, LLC, of NC, to Isometrics Inc. of NC, tract “Plat of Survey for Quality Oil Company, LLC,” $25,000
James P. Bishop and Vicki Bishop to Carolina Contracting Associates, LLC, of NC, lot Duck Woods, $25,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Johns M. Martin and Barbara M. Martin to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, plus Theresa V. McCollum, lots Map 1, Ashcroft, phase II, $54,000
Johnnie M. Martin to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC and Theresa V. Mccollum, lots Map 1, Ashcroft, phase II, $54,000
Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC and Theresa V. McCollum, lot Map IV, Ashcroft, phase II, $27,000
Sarah Frazier, plus Grant Hatcher and Christy Hatcher, to Fidel Gonzalez Mendez, lot Brentwood Park, $148,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Marilyn C. Howard Pannell from Michael Scott Pannell
James Cecil Pearce from Kenya S. Baker
Tonya Denise Dail from Timothy Eric Dail
Shannon Lee Ann Sweet Schirtzinger from James Scott Schirtzinger
Charity Marie Jenkins from Jeffrey Ray Stewart
Angelia Marie Broyles Perrigo from Rusty Allen Perrigo
Anna Louise Hines White from Marvin Lewis White
Thomas Brandon Branch from Megan Ranee Branch
Patricia Mae Warren Windley from Keith Stuart Windley
Deanna Paige Schultz Murdock from Thomas Joseph Murdock
Menika Latoya Hudson Steele from Brian Antwain Steele