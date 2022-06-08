Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard A. Grindall and Eileen D. Grindall to Nancy Stafford Lopez, lot Ranchette Acres subdivision, $280,000.

Billy Joe Athay and Meredith T. Athay to Thomas Brock Dunigan, 1.125 acres Price Farm Road, $195,000.

LLG Trustee LLC, substitute trustee, to Grason Creek Services, lot Country Meadows subdivision, section three, $105,000.

B&S Development Inc. of NC to BS&J Builders Inc. of NC, lot Knight Farms, phase one, $35,000.

Jimmy R. Joyce and Loretta C. Joyce to Corey L. Sampson and Katie R. Sampson, lot “Survey for Corey L. Sampson and Katie R. Sampson,” on Mineral Springs Road, $68,000.

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Monika S. Shah and Sandeep Shah, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $400,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Myra M. Ray and Charles A. Ray, plus Tracey Jonas and R. Thomas Jonas Jr., to Christopher Cameron Clark and Summar Wood Clark, 8.24 acres +/- Ford Street, $200,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Madison Presbyterian Church Inc. to HCI Home Sales Inc., two tracts Franklin Street, $10,000.

Beverley White Williams to Brady Cotton Hill, lot Hunter at Doll streets, $140,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

William J. Hawkins and Esperanza Garcia Hawkins to Chelsea L. Daniels McGirt and Niko V. McGirt, lot Riverbend subdivision, $191,500.

Brian Lynn Freeman and Teresa T. Freeman to Moises Hernandez, lot Willow Oak Farm, phase 1, $85,000.

Patricia S. Goode to Daniel Chambers and Victoria Chambers, lot NC-2216, $135,000.

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

David Warren Perkins and Robin Forrest Ash; along with Virginia Perkins Johnson, plus Susan Perkins Ashdown and William Ashdown to Larry W. Bartholomew and Santa J. Bartholomew, 66.1 acres +/- Purchsell Road, $550,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Paula R. Toney to Charles S. Williams and Lisa D. Williams, lot Belmont Forest Drive, $255,000.

Nancy M. Bennett to Craig R. Bennett, lots Courtland Place, $85,000.

Helen S. Turner to Randy W. Hanks and Janet W. Hanks, two tracts Woodland Drive, $170,000.

The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Esther Margaret Oliphant, lot Hubbard Street, $180,000.

Norman Thomas French, a Free Trader, to Adam Wayne Pruitt and Tracy Michelle Pruitt, 5.597 acres +/- south Estes Road or “Plat of Survey for Norman French,” $50,000.

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Hidden Valley Estates, LLC, of NC, to Jeremy W. Graham and Tanja G. Graham, lots Hidden Valley, section 1, $24,000.

Teresa Bass and Clifton Bass, plus Thomas Dwane Howell to Timothy Ward Lovelace and Shannon Batten Lovelace, lot NC-1914 or Nannie Ellington, $40,000.

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Carroll Creek, LLC, to Robert Edward Gallert, 11.04 acres Carrol Creek property, $103,000.

Divorces granted in

District Court

Cassidy Tiara D. Barefoot from Jamie Shane Barefoot.

Kelly Dawn Henley Caskey from Brandon Kyle Caskey.

Aleena Vorabouth from Brandon John Aguilar.

Amy Lynn Walker from Billy Dale Walker II.

John Kyle Shirey from Natalie Adkins Shirey.

Richard Joseph McDowell Jr. from Elizabeth Anne McDowell.

Randy Richard Gobble Jr. from Michelle Karen Gomen.

Doris Jean A. Dickinson from Hilton Hugh Dickinson II.

Sherry Lynn Bitzel from Marty David Lineberger.

Amanda Jill Lockman-Smith from Christopher Allen Smith.