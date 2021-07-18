 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 Comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

David Manuel and Melinda Manuel to Patricia Gilbert and Thomas E. Lane, lot Gideon Grove Church Road, $304,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Tiano’s Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Hopkins Real Estate, LLC, of NC, two tracts Monroe Street, $360,000

Robert A. Ziglar II and Deborah Jones Ziglar to Bruce Rockcastle and Miriam Rockcastle, lot Bearslide Development, $301,500

Wendell L. Evans and Dorothy K. Evans to Pamela Ashburn-Smith, lots Center Church Road, $90,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Michael Nelson and Christina Nelson to Mack L. Griffin Jr., lot Franklin Street at Tidwell Avenue, $155,000

Julie Dawn Wood and Thomas Pruitt to Maximilian Vernon, one acre McLemore Farm Road, $187,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Christopher S. Cardwell, a Free Trader, to Travis Austin Cantrell and Claire Vanderford Cantrell, tracts North 11th Avenue, $368,000

Samuel C. Pyrtle and Anthony L. Koop to Bryce Christian Shepherd, 48.11 acres Brookwood Drive, $117,500

Kenneth E. Tuttle Sr. and Virginia A. Tuttle to Michael Scott Gockley and Elizabeth Ann Gockley, 1.120 acres NC-2155 or Comer Road, $135,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Ms. Carol E. Wilkins to Jonathan Michael Parks, lot Wilkins Walk, $420,000

June M. Crosby to John Peter Baillargeon and Carole Lee Baillargeon, lot Fisher Road, $360,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Willie Parker and Ellen Parker to Shaunte Johnson, two tracts Summit Avenue, $119,000

Joseph Lawson to Ernest Lawson Sr. and Leanna B. Lawson, lot Alamance Street, $23,000

Blue Sky Builders, LLC, to Petersen Investment Properties, LLC, lot Stadium Drive, $25,000

Daniel Hawks and Marie Stanley to Megan Elizabeth Glenn and David Timothy Amos, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, property NC-87, $130,000

Brian Lee Oakley and Sherri Hyler Oakley to Hang Kim Dao, lot Courtland subdivision, $55,000

Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, to Bobby L. Cummings and Teresa A. Neal, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Lyle Street, $98,000

JCMNC, LLC, to Brooke M. Locklear and Raphael A. Bines, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Forestdale, section 2, $174,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Lake Reidsville Estates, LLC, to Stephen M. Foote Jr. and Christy A. Foote, lot Water’s Edge, $73,000

Justin Keith Toller and Courtney Sue Maxwell to Kaitlin A. Junco and Mason A. Junco, 2.473 acres O’Bryant Road, $220,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Alan Ingram and Debra Ann Ingram to Joanna Farms Properties, LLC, of NC, lot NC-65, $46,500

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Robert William Rhyne Jr. from Felicia Moore Rhyne

Alexander McCall from Annette McCall

Rhonda Lynn Barrett from Brad Wayne Barrett

Terry Alexander Blackwell Cozad from James David Cozad

Jennifer Lynn McDonald Freeman from Aaron Nicholas Freeman

Janet Nicole Solomon Cohen from Jordan Tyler Cohen

Monica L. Thomas from Wayne J. Thomas

Susan McVay from Johnny D. McVay

Mickey Jennings Shoe from Calvin Eugene Shoe

Sheneeka L. Curry-Wilson from Michael Jerome Wilson

Kelly Dawn Biggs from Michael Anthony Bolden

Lauren Benfield Kearns from Jason Lee Jerard Kearns

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News