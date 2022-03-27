Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Greensboro National Golf Club, LLC, to Brian McCarthy and Kathy McCarthy, 1.847 acres “Plat of Survey for Greensboro National Golf Course,” $140,000

Carla J. Venable and Don R. Venable to Mark G. French and Christine A. French, lot Chestnut Oaks, $211,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to John Charles Yokley and Shari Lynn Phelps, lot Collybrooke subdivision, $383,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Terrance W. Adams and Alicia Adams, along with Gladys Adams Harris and Clifford Harris, to Sherita Furlow and Aaron Furlow, lot Georgia Avenue, $71,500

Danny Alfred Combs to Tiffany Brooke Laster and Andre L. Laster, lot Maryland Avenue, $75,000

Eddie Barker and Lou Anne Barker to Debra Pruitt Sanchez and Jose Ortiz Sanchez, tracts NC-135, $30,000

Missy Latham and Francisca Flores-Perez to John E. Geary Jr., lots Dacur Street, $68,000

Mary G. Talbert to Mitchell Slade and Aziz Holiday Jr., lot Byrd Street, $50,500

Daniel F. Wright and Carol B. Wright to Sharhonda Holley, lots East Aiken Road, $30,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Agustin Torres-Trujillo and Rocio Granados-Estrada to Rafaela Mondragon Pehaloza and Ma. Magdalena Duarte Mondragon, property Washington Street and Fifth Avenue, $35,000

Robert W. Collins to Megan M. Joyce and Cody L. Collins, 1.62 acres +/- Cardinal Road, $206,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Michael Arnaldo Mazzoni to Gregory Scott Glass and Jenna Beth Glass, lot Map 3, (Property of Dr. Charles Wimbish), on Beagle Club Road, $500,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Timothy E. Skiver and Roxanne R. Skiver to Jacob Vazquez and Alejandrina G. Vazquez, 3.270 acres Bear Road, $32,500

Randall Keith Humphries II and Judy Louise Humphries to Adam Martin and Jamie Martin, lot Hunters Glen Drive, $325,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Wyatt Allen Dunlap and Alexis Dunlap, lot Heathgate subdivision, $173,000

Darlene N. Malloy to Benjamin Earl Baptist, two tracts North Main Street, $143,000

Richard E. Hockett and Holly D. Hockett to Matthew Dudley and Amber Locklear, lots “Survey Plat for Richard and Holly Hockett,” $130,000

Carolina Virginia Investments, LLC, to Paul Hemingway and Teresa Hemingway, lot Lick Fork Creek Drive, $275,000

Mark D. Comer and Angela G. Comer to McKeown Properties, LLC, lot Oakhurst Downs, $30,000

Keystone Capital Group, LLC, of Nc, to David Smales and Maureen Smales, lots (D.M. Moore subdivision) on Wentworth Street, $184,000

June D. Gammon to Barbara Gonzalez, lot Alee Road, $138,000

Jonathan Blake Stanley and Andrea Hoffman Stanley to Juan Jose Larios Guevara and Maria Nereida Larios, lot Pecan Road, $50,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Eric D. Evans and Bambie J. Evans to Rachel Regina Hairston and Fabianca Jovanna Turner, lot University Estates, $199,000

Divorces granted

in District Court

Julie Ann Prevette from David Earl Sills IV

Ellaree Young Massey from Marvin Scott Jeeter

Maria Emily Sola Botello from Hector Uriel Botello Salinas

Eric Charles Howell from Juliette Dugger Howell

Naieema Najma Jackson from Omar Xavier Jackson

Matthew Christopher Walden from Jennifer Desirae Norden

Kevin Monroe Pedego from Georgina Sue Brustmaker

Wanda Epps Dearing from David Kevin Dearing

Shirley Ruth Gooden White from Matthew Joseph White

Paula Renee Fowler from David Alan Fowler