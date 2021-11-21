Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT TOWNSHIP
Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Chase DRM, LLC, lot Pritchett Meadows, section 3, $159,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Gina C. Turner to Kyle Leonard Johnson, lot Belews Lake Acres, Map 3, $152,000
Bradley K. Russell to Cassie M. Seaman, lot NC-65, $272,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Johnny S. Fisher and Paulisa R. Fisher to Tyler Coombs and Alisha Coombs, lot Greenwood Street at Oak Avenue, $64,000
213 Properties, LLC, to Vicart I, LLC, 1.44 acres South Kennedy Street, $310,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Brandon D. Bowman and Kayli B. Bowman to Billie R. Shaffer, lot Missouri Lane, $143,000
Mary K. Bullins to John T. Holcomb, lot Madison Street and Second Avenue, $53,500
Lisa S. Gray to Charles Joseph Avis and Ashley Lawson Avis, lot Cardwell Avenue South, $250,000
Cindy S. Cardwell to James A. Bishop and Melody O. Bishop, lot Sisk Mill Loop, $36,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
FC Properties, LLC, to Jordan Dunovant and Toni Dunovant, lot Deer Run, $4,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brian C. McCarthy and Kathy I. McCarthy to Valerie M. DeCarlo and Craig James DeCarlo, 12.00 acres property Wendy Oak Road, $785,000
Jose Victor Fuentes and Juan Angel Benites to Jose Noel Hernandez and Gladis Villatoro, lot Holderby Street, $22,000
Christopher B. Seats and Lisa C. Seats to Laurence D. Brown and Shannon L. Brown, property Unicorn Road or NC-2411, $270,000
Preston W. Mitchell and Mary C. Mitchell to Larry N. Murphy, lots Pine Hill subdivision, $285,000
Feliciano Maldonado to Kira Adalene Harris and Kevin Michael Poole Jr., lot Terry Street, $75,000
Reid P. King to Bryan Edward Fichtner and Jessica Shelor Fichtner, two parcels Fairway and Richardson Drive, $407,000
Citizens Bank N.A. to Ausencio Jaimes Saucedo, lots Uhles Street or Map of W. Elmo Maricle Estate, $115,000
STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP
Dwight D. Land Jr. and Barbara Cates Land to Danyel L. Hall, lot Leaksville Highway No. 770, $130,000
Leslie Wayne Harrison and Lori D. Harrison to Eric Joseph Davis, lots Deep Springs Country Club Inc. on Carriage Drive, $328,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Daniel Kerr Bailey to Cory Willett and Kristen Willett, property NC-65, $174,000
Zane Gray Gauldin and Lori Gauldin to Thomas Ralph Parziale and Louisea Ann Parziale, property NC-87, $26,000
Divorces granted in District Court
Marisol Campos from Jose Cesar Solorzano
Carrie Anne Johnson from Nafis Qaid Johnson
Lesly Renea Brown Self from Steven Shane Self
Joshua Esteban Sims from T’Anna K. Tedder
Shonda Lavette Jones-Carpenter from Charles Lorenzo Carpenter
James Edward Williamson III from Jeanine Diane Williamson
Nicole Amante from Christopher Amante
Janzy Ramiro Guerrero from Michelle Louise Guerrero
Joseph Anthony Lopez from Monisha D. Lopez
Linda Lorrene Baker from Jamie Clarence Baker Jr.
Judith Mary Malcolm from Anthony Lloyd Malcolm
Emanuel McAllister Jr. from Peggy Wilson