Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Erin Joyce Vaden and Austin Lee Vaden, plus Carson Joyce Morphies and Cory Randall Morphies, to Anthony David Joyce and Cynthia M. Joyce, 4.45 acres NC-1120, $150,000
Joey Tod Walker to Christopher W. Harper, lot Country Meadows subdivision, section 3, $158,500
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Hamood Alrimi and Ebtesaim Alrimi to Brandon Allen Vernon and Rekekah K. Vernon, lot Indian Trail, $345,000
Peggy D. Beliczky to James Dudley Lewis and Melissa Ann Fix, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $35,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Barbara P. Snead to Charles Leon Snead, 18 acres K-Fork Road to Madison Beach Road, $3,000
Eliza A. McCullough and Winfield K. McCullough to John T. Hannon III and Bonnie D. Hannon, two tracts NC-2327 (on Kallam Mill Road), $325,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Anthony D. Lester and Cheryl Lester to Cecilia Savala Armenta, 8.878 acres US Business-220, $24,000
Winfred David Vaden and Donna M. Vaden to CMH Homes Inc., 1.660 acres Park Road, $13,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Melinda Brouillard to Austin T. Mitchell and Andrea R. Lovings, 4.89 acres W.H. Humphrey subdivision on Kallam Mill Road, $210,000
James Lenus Ledford and Kimberly Randielle Ledford to Patrick Reaves and Lisa Winston, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Pearman Estates, phase one, $305,000
PRICE TOWNSHIP
Miguel L. Cardenas and Melinda J. Cardenas to Lisa S. Williams, 8.26 acres +/- Price Estate, $39,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John M. Martin and Barbara M. Martin, plus Johnnie M. Martin, to Shalimar Farms, LLC, of NC, 217.219 acres “Property of M.E. Adams Estate,” $749,000
Timothy R. Herndon and Ashley M. Herndon to Jeremy M. Freeman and Kristen Cole Barrett, lot Nannie M. Bolden property, $19,000
Mark D. Comer and Angela D. Comer to CMH Homes Inc., lots Knowles Road, (Eva Jackson Home Place), $260,000
Jeremy Lee Wagoner and Julie Swaim Wagoner to Joseph R. Porter and Jennifer H. Porter, lot South Belmont subdivision, $260,000
James E. Allen and Amy Case Allen to Timothy R. Herndon and Ashley M. Herndon, lot Carolina Ridge subdivision, phase I, $195,000
Brice Horton Jr. to Magdalena Wiechec Linares and Roman Rigoberto Linares, lot Olive Drive, $158,000
Wesley B. Powell and Kimberly A. Powell to Timothy Belton, lot Lemar Acres, $305,000
World Class ROI, LLC, of Texas, to Nash Property Company, LLC, four tracts $200,000
Joshua M. Thomas and Deana O. Thomas to Jason Michael Royster and Melodie Overby Royster, lots Woodland Park, $96,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Cheryl F. Barbour and Charles Decatur Barbour Jr. to Andrew James Boone and Kristine Lynn Boone, 25.67 acres NC-87, $625,000
Joseph R. Porter and Jennifer H. Porter to Chelsea Sprayberry, lot University Estates (on Cedar Lane), $185,000
Amber Dale McDaniel and Edward Nelson Hollifield to Patrick Clark, lot Forestdale, $205,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Crystal M. Conway Sowell from James Otis Sowell Jr.
Cherise Denise Johnson from Joel Bryant Johnson
Nicole Marie Kurzel Harmon from William Aleck Harmon
Joyce Ann Bethea Blanding from Herman Anthony Blanding Jr.
Laura Akinyl Okhungu fron Kim Don House-Mobley
Emmanuel Dominic Ashford from Denisha Rene Bobien
Bonice Tarwoe Cooper from Lemuel Paye Cooper
Santanna L. Sutcliff from Shane Curtis Lacewell
Rodney Terry Hall from Stephanie Marie Hall
Karen Williams Teasley from David Perry Teasley
Kathryn Atkinson Bradford from Daniel Wayne Bradford