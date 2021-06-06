 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ricky Lane Roberts to Terry W. Wright and Wanda L. Taylor, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase one, $35,000

Seth A. Strayer and Sandy Cox Strayer to Charles Gregory Westbrook and Ashley Forbus Westbrook, tracts $112,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jimmy Howard Lynch Jr. and Jamie Lynch to Nicholas M. Kelley, lot Fraker Place, $80,000

Michael Villarose and Lesley Villarose to Thomas M. White II and Stephanie A. White, lot Price Grange Road, $50,000

Kenneth Moore and Angela Moore to Shauntyle Watson, lot Creekridge, phase 6, $185,000

Ronald Scott Barham and Melanie F. Barham to Alfred B. Lawrence Sr. and Marilyn Lawrence, lot Indian Hills, $364,000

Latino’s Investments Group, LLC, to Freedom Baptist Church of Reidsville Inc., lot Stone Road, $50,000

Phyllis Turner Billingsley and Roger Dale Billingsley to Leah S. Roberts, four tracts, $44,000

Jeremiah Timothy Roark and Emily J. Roark to Patricia B. Houghton, lot Winged Elm Way in The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $340,000

Flippin It Right, LLC, of NC, to Ashlee Shannon Miller, lot Brooks Road, $165,000

Troy R. Reaves II to Chade K. Holmes, lot Benaja Crossing, $110,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Stevens Builders Inc. of NC to Zaw Thiha and Kristi Thiha, “Plat of Survey for Twin Creeks Subdivision-Phase 2 Revised,” $245,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Todd D. Watkins and Faith L. Sims Watkins to Parker Hundley and Antonio Guajardo, 1.5 acres NC-135, $191,000

Jody D. Shepherd and Andrea J. Shepherd to Joseph Lee Dexter and Andrea Nicole Dexter, 1.18 acres NC-770, $200,000

David M. Shelton to Ronald G. Lawrence, Survey for David M. Shelton, $32,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

RD Home Sales Inc. of NC to Abby N. Miller and Eric L. Polen, lots Shannon Forest, section 2, $215,000

Maura Blanca Ortega and Jose Espinoza to Emilee C. Klocke, lot south Scales Street, $125,000

John C. Irvin #1, LLC, of NC, and Shamrock Apartments, LLC, of NC, to Reidsville Roads Apartments, LLC, of NC, property tracts Crescent and Richardson drives, $960,000

John C. Irvin #1, LLC, of Nc, to Reidsville Roads Apartments, LLC, of NC, lot Maiden Lane, $840,000

David E. McNeill and Diane S. McNeill to Francis D. Gaynor, lots Pennrose Park, $308,000

Katie Pancheta Thomas Smith to Maria Soledad Palomino, lot McGehee Street, $80,000

Paul T. Brockett and Margaret R. Brockett to Melanie Austin Neal, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase I, $320,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Ralph Edward Handy and Bonnie S. Handy to Jessica Renee Neugent and Lee Adam Trevino, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, ½ acre property NC-65, $32,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Ashley Elizabeth Kibbe from Steven Louis Hutchinson Jr.

Myra Luann Foster from Jeffery Alexander Rivers

Crystal Lynn Phillips Templeton from Jeremy Eugene Templeton

Thien Ly Nu Chau from Kiet Minh Nguyen

Jessica Rohrbach from Matthew Rohrbach

Kimberly Marie Davis from Forrest Lynn Lancaster

Balerie Lynette Robbins Morrow from Gerald Duane Morrow

April Michelle Beveridge from Norris Nathaniel Beveridge Jr.

