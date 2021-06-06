Rockingham County public records

Flippin It Right, LLC, of NC, to Ashlee Shannon Miller, lot Brooks Road, $165,000

Troy R. Reaves II to Chade K. Holmes, lot Benaja Crossing, $110,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Stevens Builders Inc. of NC to Zaw Thiha and Kristi Thiha, “Plat of Survey for Twin Creeks Subdivision-Phase 2 Revised,” $245,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Todd D. Watkins and Faith L. Sims Watkins to Parker Hundley and Antonio Guajardo, 1.5 acres NC-135, $191,000

Jody D. Shepherd and Andrea J. Shepherd to Joseph Lee Dexter and Andrea Nicole Dexter, 1.18 acres NC-770, $200,000

David M. Shelton to Ronald G. Lawrence, Survey for David M. Shelton, $32,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

RD Home Sales Inc. of NC to Abby N. Miller and Eric L. Polen, lots Shannon Forest, section 2, $215,000

Maura Blanca Ortega and Jose Espinoza to Emilee C. Klocke, lot south Scales Street, $125,000