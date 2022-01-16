 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Richard K. Huston and Mark W. Huston to Bruce Wayne Burton and Marcie Bullins Burton, 1.464 acres Plat of Survey for Donald K. Huston and Dawn M. Huston, $20,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Ashley Halbrook Doss and Jordan Tony Doss, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $344,500

Magnalia Foundation Inc. Corp. to Ryan D. Crawford and Elizabeth M. Crawford, two acres Hilton Road, $14,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Corey Berry and Aja Annette Berry, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $398,500

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John Stephen Richards to Matthew Maydan, 4.85 acres +/- NC-14, $235,000

Brian Kevin Thompson and Paula Thompson to George C. Wright, three tracts Glovenia Street, $289,000

Lawson Walter Pennix III and Laura Christley Pennix to Joelle S. Jones and Devante S. Davis, lot Summit Place, phase 2, $157,000

James W. Mitchell and Vivian Mitchell to Russell Wayne Stephens and Diana Lynn Stephens, lot Map of Floyd Hill, section 10, $80,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Thelma Lineberry Wheeler, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Andrea R. Lanum, to Barbara S. McGowan, lots John F. Holt Farm, $110,000

Joshua J. Caron and Renee C. Caron to Kathleen M. Kyle, 39.70 acres Smothers Road, $710,000

F2 Homes, LLC, of Nevada, to Martha Velazquez and Alex Antonio Santana Puente, as tenants-in-common, lot west Hunter Street, $198,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Betsy Jane Leake Davis and Charles F. Davis to Pine State Builders Inc., tract “No. 2 Plat for Helen Carter Shelton Heirs,” $81,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Keystone Drive, LLC, of New Jersey, to Julie Christine Ruscica and Drake Walter Butler Jr., lot Old Mill Estates, $150,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John S. Gilliam and Judith W. Gilliam to Todd Jonathan Sparks and Tanya Duncan Sparks, property R.P. Richardson Estate, $278,000

Samuel E. Brown III and Virginia Mawyer Brown to Carolyn Carter Brown and Samuel Edward Brown II, lot Meadowbrook Acres, $70,000

MNS Properties of NC, LLC, of NC, to Coffee Properties, LLC, lot Lindsey Street, $75,000

William M. Howerton to Black Swan Investment Group, LLC, lot North Scales Street, $60,000

CSA Property Solutions Inc. to Focus Point Investment, LLC, two parcels Lambeth Street, $18,500

Jesse Bonnaci and Keri-Sue Bonnaci to Darin L. Bone and Leta M. Bone, 2.207 acres US-158, $201,000

LB-UBS 2007-C6 Way Street, LLC, of Delaware, to Eire Investments USA, LLC, of Delaware, property Way Street, $3.145 million

Ms. Pamela B. Wright to Stacey Harris and Richard Terwilleger, lots Ida Pinnix-Murray, $64,000

Robert R. Perkins and Melissa M. Perkins to Jason C. Campbell, 11.217 acres Clark Lake Road, $98,000

JF Elliott Builders Inc. of NC to John W. Kellam Jr., property “Final Plat of Powell’s Pointe,” $155,000

TRA Investments, LLC, to Joseph Ashley McKinney and Beth Therese McKinney, lot Village Oaks subdivision, phase IV, $136,500

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Diron Christopher Clements to Mark Allan Schryer and Trisha Lee Schryer, 8.459 acres Williamson Creek Road, $369,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Lacy L. Bratton to Alvis R. Jones, two tracts McCoy Road, $185,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Patrick Theodore Murphy from Katie Boston Murphy

Willie Franklin Dixson Jr. from Jamena Taiwan Dixson

Darby Von Workman from Jessica Lynn Brown

Betty Chattin Snow from Justin Lee Snow

Kristine Marie Jelley from Peter Nikolich

Biathney Damian Alonzo from Gerel Michael Baez Zamont

