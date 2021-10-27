 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Donna Lou Lamb to Joseph Summerlin, lots “Redivision of Lots” on NC-65, $235,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Mark Andrew Rogers and Sylvia Irene Rogers, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $360,500

Roy J. Thompson Jr. to Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, of NC, lot Bobcat Road, $76,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Harold D. Hopper and Linda A. Hopper to Joan Thomas Sparks, lot The Oaks, phase one, $357,000

Carmine Graziani to Fowler Development, LLC, lot south Van Buren Road, $138,000

Walter Lee Pulliam Jr. and Debra Sue Pulliam to Sonia Marie Hamidi, lots West Burton Development, $97,000

Kirt M. Bennett to Kathryn Bradford and Joshua Balogh, lot Quesinberry, section 1, $242,500

Melody Joy Money to Joshua Ward Watkins, two tracts Old Leaksville-Wentworth Road, $51,500

Garulie, LLC, to Austin Morgan White, lot Shedd Street, $60,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Taren M. Fahrbach to Kristen Southard, lots “Ed Franklin Goad Development,” $125,000

RCM, 1212, LLC, to Piedmont Land Conservancy, property of L.B. Joyce, R.B. Joyce, and E.H. Joyce along the West Bank of Mayo River, $550,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Sam F. Young Jr. to Randy Reid Martin, lot Dan River Acres, $35,000

Mary Wilson Grogan to William Craig Wood, lot Ravenwood, section B, $75,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Billingsley Associates, LLC, of NC, to Irrael U. Perez Juarez, 20.36 acres US-29, $48,000

Marlowe Real Estate, LLC, of NC, to Heather P. Thore, lot University Estates, $167,000

James Ronald Smith to John R. Bates and Vivian Jane Bates, lot King Street, $30,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Mandy R. Corum to Jamie Boyd and Crystal Boyd, lot River Run, phase one, $250,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Aefel Real Estate & Trading, LLC, of Nevada, to Watson Investment Network, LLC, of NC, lots Sparrow Road, $64,500

Clarise Ottley to Heidy Veronica Hernandez and Carlos Plascencia, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Quesinberry Road or NC-1951, $20,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

David Oscar Jackson from Odessa Ellerby McGregor

Tim Adam Moore from Barbara Ann Moore

Rita Kay Cothren from Allen Odell Cothren

Kenya Monique Green from Muneer Yamini Ishmael

Ilona Serge Garakhanova from Rauf Garakhanova

Carl Douglas Landreth from Yelixsa Dolores Veronique Givens

Vonda Annette Howerton Bridges from David Marcus Bridges

Alaca Spring Brown from Timothy Dean Hildebran

John Eric Lashley from Faith Lynne O’Neal

Julie Kathleen Zurowski from Stephen John Zurowski II

Elizabeth Zenayda Romero from Oscar Alfonso Beltran Herrera

Desirae Ruby Delgado Fewell from Kahlil Shemar Fewell

