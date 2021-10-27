Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Donna Lou Lamb to Joseph Summerlin, lots “Redivision of Lots” on NC-65, $235,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware Corp. to Mark Andrew Rogers and Sylvia Irene Rogers, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $360,500
Roy J. Thompson Jr. to Aisling Real Estate Solutions, LLC, of NC, lot Bobcat Road, $76,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Harold D. Hopper and Linda A. Hopper to Joan Thomas Sparks, lot The Oaks, phase one, $357,000
Carmine Graziani to Fowler Development, LLC, lot south Van Buren Road, $138,000
Walter Lee Pulliam Jr. and Debra Sue Pulliam to Sonia Marie Hamidi, lots West Burton Development, $97,000
Kirt M. Bennett to Kathryn Bradford and Joshua Balogh, lot Quesinberry, section 1, $242,500
Melody Joy Money to Joshua Ward Watkins, two tracts Old Leaksville-Wentworth Road, $51,500
Garulie, LLC, to Austin Morgan White, lot Shedd Street, $60,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Taren M. Fahrbach to Kristen Southard, lots “Ed Franklin Goad Development,” $125,000
RCM, 1212, LLC, to Piedmont Land Conservancy, property of L.B. Joyce, R.B. Joyce, and E.H. Joyce along the West Bank of Mayo River, $550,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Sam F. Young Jr. to Randy Reid Martin, lot Dan River Acres, $35,000
Mary Wilson Grogan to William Craig Wood, lot Ravenwood, section B, $75,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Billingsley Associates, LLC, of NC, to Irrael U. Perez Juarez, 20.36 acres US-29, $48,000
Marlowe Real Estate, LLC, of NC, to Heather P. Thore, lot University Estates, $167,000
James Ronald Smith to John R. Bates and Vivian Jane Bates, lot King Street, $30,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Mandy R. Corum to Jamie Boyd and Crystal Boyd, lot River Run, phase one, $250,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Aefel Real Estate & Trading, LLC, of Nevada, to Watson Investment Network, LLC, of NC, lots Sparrow Road, $64,500
Clarise Ottley to Heidy Veronica Hernandez and Carlos Plascencia, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Quesinberry Road or NC-1951, $20,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
David Oscar Jackson from Odessa Ellerby McGregor
Tim Adam Moore from Barbara Ann Moore
Rita Kay Cothren from Allen Odell Cothren
Kenya Monique Green from Muneer Yamini Ishmael
Ilona Serge Garakhanova from Rauf Garakhanova
Carl Douglas Landreth from Yelixsa Dolores Veronique Givens
Vonda Annette Howerton Bridges from David Marcus Bridges
Alaca Spring Brown from Timothy Dean Hildebran
John Eric Lashley from Faith Lynne O’Neal
Julie Kathleen Zurowski from Stephen John Zurowski II
Elizabeth Zenayda Romero from Oscar Alfonso Beltran Herrera
Desirae Ruby Delgado Fewell from Kahlil Shemar Fewell