Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders, lots Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 2, $42,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jill M. Gauldin to Chadwick Thomas Darst and Betsy Gauldin Darst, 8.069 acres NC-1555 or Easley Road, $42,000

Joshua Shawn Carter and Katherine H. Carter to Teresa L. Booth, lot NC-1557 or Subdivision of the Property of F&W Developers, $165,000

Nathaniel S. Stantliff to Javier Trejo, lot Hampton Road, $10,000

Awyer Lloyd Hatton Jr. and Bobbie C. Hatton to Randy J. Jackson and Florence M. Jackson, two tracts The Oaks, phase one, $338,000

Jevon Rashad Johnson to Gabriella De Jesus, lot Draper Development on Front Street, $130,000

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, Substitute Trustee, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Yount Road, $54,500

Millard Lee Bryant and Dorothy Gail Burgan Bryant to Clara Estelus and Eduard Vernet, lot East Aiken Road, $200,000

Garnetta Grubb Bowers to Debra M. Barham, lots south Lake Street, $20,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey Dwight Gregory and Cynthia Gregory, plus Regina Gregory Hudy and Michael A. Hudy, to Douglas E. Burke and Amy Snitzel, lot Gibson Road, $54,000

Christopher John Sica to Cody Daniel Duggins, lots Map of S.P. Tesh property (off Ninth Avenue), $65,000

Tabitha Hall Alexander and Herbert M. Alexander to Tamara Renee Figueroa and Hannah Love Palomeque, lots J.M. Gallaway Homeplace, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $190,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Joshua Tate Williams and Meaghan T. Williams to Arthur Richardson, lots Pleasant Acres, section one, $166,000

Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 1, $51,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Adam C. Seward and Kathleen Seward to Brandon A. Heavner, a Free Trader, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $337,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Shirley T. Ziglar to Austin C. Price and Estefany Price, 1.976 acres Kela Drive, $112,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Nickerson Enterprises, LLC, to Folio Investments, LLC, lots Mont Charles Subdivision, $390,000

Ryan Matthew Barham to Christopher A. Denny and Christy T. Denny, two tracts $90,000

Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc., lot River Run, phase 4, $40,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

April S. Hash to Walter S. Swinarski and Rosemarie L. Bruckman, lot Reid School Road (Johnny R. Hoover property), $250,000

STONEVILLE TOWNSHIP

Patrick E. Smith, along with Everett E. Smith and Cynthia F. Smith, KPL Consulting, LLC, of NC, lot Camden Farms, $21,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

John Richard Norwood and Kristen Miller Norwood to Facio Israel Visaya and Heather Maria Visaya, 3.00 acres Hamlet Hills, $285,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Christopher Michael Coleman from Debra Ann Coleman

Nirmit Bhavik Shelat from Kymesha Vonique Gibbs

Donna Louise Smith-Torrence from Kelly Edward Torrence

Contessa Joanna Blackburn from Robert Montrell Kemp

Terry Rochelle Whisnant from Sharon Allen Whisnant

Charles Michael Dunston from Sharon Denise Satkunam

Dwight Jerry Kimble from Elizabeth Ann Kimble

Melissa Jane Bare Currie from Chad Edric Currie

Patrick Louis Summers Jr. from Tina Anne Crain

Hubert Wesley Brown from Jennifer Yvette Evans

