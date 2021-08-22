Rockingham County public records

Jeffrey Dwight Gregory and Cynthia Gregory, plus Regina Gregory Hudy and Michael A. Hudy, to Douglas E. Burke and Amy Snitzel, lot Gibson Road, $54,000

Christopher John Sica to Cody Daniel Duggins, lots Map of S.P. Tesh property (off Ninth Avenue), $65,000

Tabitha Hall Alexander and Herbert M. Alexander to Tamara Renee Figueroa and Hannah Love Palomeque, lots J.M. Gallaway Homeplace, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, $190,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Joshua Tate Williams and Meaghan T. Williams to Arthur Richardson, lots Pleasant Acres, section one, $166,000

Dan River Valley, LLC, of NC, to Pine State Builders Inc., lots Beech Bend Court subdivision, phase 1, $51,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Adam C. Seward and Kathleen Seward to Brandon A. Heavner, a Free Trader, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, $337,000

PRICE TOWNSHIP

Shirley T. Ziglar to Austin C. Price and Estefany Price, 1.976 acres Kela Drive, $112,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP