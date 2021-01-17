 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Everette J. Bullins and Kayla T. Bullins to Savannah Grace Kallam, 1.3 acres Old Greensboro Road, $139,000

Twin Horse Investments, LLC, of NC, to Kayla Tucker Bullins and Everette James Bullins, lot Hogan’s Creek Estates, section 2, $155,000

Pamela Anne Summer to Trent R. Coble, 1.5 acres “Survey for Joel H. Payne,” $190,000

Dodson Investment Properties, LLC, to Kayleigh Gates Sparks and William Andy Sparks, two tracts $130,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

SAMROB, LLC, of NC, to William J. Johnson, lots Irvin River Heights, $145,000

Toni B. Bullins and Steven Lee McCollum to Stratosphere Investments, LLC, lot Sheet I of 3, in the Draper Development, $40,000

Mazelle Roberts to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Center Church Road, $40,000

Brenda L. Morris to Betsy Yeatts and Michael D. Yeatts, lot West Burton Development, $75,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Bryan Casawa Overman and Shaunna Overman to Michael Watkins and Priya Watkins, lots S.P. Test property, $135,000

Gregory E. Shelton and Kathryn K. Shelton to Tony Rudisill Jr. and Melani Rudisill, lot Long Street on C.L. Walters subdivision, $79,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Darrell Ray Hilton to Michael Wilson and Melissa Wilson, Tract #7 Division of Comer Lands, $10,000

Wyatt Kendal Welborn to Joshua Keel and Johannes Kettler plus Harry Rybacki, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 11.712 acres Anglin Mill Road, $230,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Furman Ephraim Pace III to Michael Davis Clifton and Elizabeth Allen Clifton, lot Pepper Road, $27,500

Jeffrey D. Hamilton and Melanie J. Hamilton to Wendy Marks, lots Annruston Park, $110,000

William Michael Scales and Sharon L. Scales to Harry W. Rakestraw and Janet B. Rakestraw, two acres Foch Farm Road, $24,000

Sonya Williams Huffstetler and Brandon Huffstetler to Brandon W. Luke, lot Drum Road, $210,000

Larry Don Suit and Emily Evans-Suit to Robert D. Adams, lot Lick Fork Creek Farms, phase V, $45,000

Travis L. Smith to Elan Bray Ashley, 1.08 acres Sandy Cross Road, $143,000

Auborn Pender Grogan Jr. and Connie Oliver Grogan to Ma Luisa Pedro Hernandez, lot Highlands, Plat 1, $110,000

Chase Bernard Lynn to Patricia Ann Dennis and Roland Van Walters, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots H.R. Scott property (off Maple Avenue), $210,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Katherine Knapp Collins and Kevin M. Collins, plus James Knapp to Aaron Santos, three tracts Town Creek, $70,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Elizabeth Rivas from Christopher Adam Rivas

Courtney Evans-Thompson from Adam Thompson

Richard Adam Lawrence from Rachel Lee Lawrence

Daniel Layton Sinclair from Deidre Nanette Sinclair

Frank Odell Hughes from Jennifer Loggins Hughes

Savannah Jean C. Ingram from Sammy Lee Ingram II

Candice Lynn Price from George Gerald Price Jr.

April Marie Justice from John Eric Yelton

Sharron Camillia Lee from Christopher Jamill Lee

Amanda Lynn Fox Whitley from Thomas C. Whitley

Carla Janette R. Grimes from Robert Bruce Grimes

Darren Cleveland from Tina Louise Cleveland

