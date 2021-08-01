 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to James Rosa Jr. and Tebony Camisha Road, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $367,000

Andrew W. Flinchum and Terri Flinchum to Justin E. Watson and Kristen E. Watson, lot Rolling Brook Estates, phase one, $139,000

Douglas E. Burke and Amy L. Snitzel, plus Becky L. Burke, to Melissa Olga Marie Whitty and Alex William Whitty, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 2, $400,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Patricia Law to Vicki Blankenship, lot Price Road, $ 7,500

Bruce S. Portner and Susan M. Portner to Crossed Keys Properties, LLC, lot Bearslide Development, $185,000

Pamela Powell Drews and Gordon G. Drews to Michael J. Knight, lot Glovenia Street Development, $77,500

HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Indenture Trustee, to Hubei Homes, LLC, lot North High Street, $38,500

Bradshaw & Webster, LLC, of NC, to William J. Coone, four tracts Gresham Street property, $28,000

Richard A. Dorsey and Cynthia Dorsey to Johnnie R. Kingston Jr. and Sara Stephanie Nelson Kingston, lots The Fairways, $26,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Wayne D. Cox to R Carroll Farms, LLC, of NC, lot Goins School Road, tract $180,000

DMH Farms, LLC, to Charles F. Felton Jr. and Catherine V. Felton, Baker property $200,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Pine State Builders Inc. of NC to Carlos Ulises Alarcon and Jolie Rintelmann, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Greystone Village, phase 2, $228,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Sean C. Washington and Lynne Pearson Washington to Oliver O’ Maoilchonaire Gamble, two tracts (1.248 and 1.886 acres) Kallam Mill Road, $67,500

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Sylvia G. Arrowood and George W. Arrowood to Michael Scott McMasters and Tina Watson McMasters, 1.355 acres +/- The Oaks at Monroeton, $297,000

James L. Travis to W Torres Properties, LLC, of NC, lots G.W. Williams property, $70,000

Faith Ellis to Keba Hines, lot Carter Ridge, phase I, $180,000

JF Elliott Builders Inc. of NC to Timothy Marshall and Darlene Marshall, lot Carter Ridge subdivision, phase 3, $249,000

Harold L. Jennings and Dianne Y. Jennings to Alexander Shawn Frye and Brittany Ferguson Frye, lots Woodland Park subdivision, $98,000

Vincent Henderson to Lucas Ziglar and Chelsie Ziglar, lot The Plantation, Map 1, $268,500

Laura Clark to Beverly Marie Love, lot Clark Lake Road, $45,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Stewart Bailey and Melissa Bailey to Sara Norato and Placido Norato Damian, two tracts NC-87, $180,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Deconte Curtin Brandon from Lashay Marie Brandon

Shannay Marie Dobyna from John Martin Dobyna

Kelly J. Harris Moore from Anthony Lavon Kellum

Richard Allen Hickman from Elizabeth Ann Davis-Hickman

Jose Refugio Silva from Jamie Chilton Silva

Douglas Edward Viars from Jada Marie Viars

Nancy Ruth Purvis Hinson from Bryan Cole Hinson

Raven D. Roseboro from Charlie James Mackey Jr.

Kendra Lee Jordan from Joshua David Jordan

Sherry Lynn Booker Carter from Roger Ray Carter

