Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
John G. Kallam and Linda O. Kallam to TJ Rentals, LLC, lot Front Street, $22,000
Roger L. Hodge and Teresa J. Hodge to Barbara W. Odell, lot Fisher Street, $5,000
Verlena Brammer to Jaime Patino Balinos and Guillermina Mata Perez, property Fairway Drive, $125,000
Eden Rental Properties, LLC, of NC, to 3V Investment LLC, lot Moir Street, $155,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP David M. Shelton and Lenora S. Robertson to Ralph A. Mason Sr., lot Highland Forest, section 1, $23,000
Kelsey P. Kennon and Christopher Kennon to Deborah Adkins Lunsford, lots J.C. Johnson Development, $191,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Sergey Shymanovich and Tatsiana Shymanovich to Jarred M. McDonald and Sarah J. Taylor, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Shiloh Acres, section 1 or NC-2141, $146,000
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Justin J. Groce and Brianna Groce to Timothy R. Groger Jr. and Nancy J. Groger, “Parcel A Survey for Eagle Nest Properties, LLC,” $175,000
Aaron Wayne Knight and Andrew Garrett Wright to George Maurice Knight Jr., three acres (and adjacent acreage) Williams Trace Lane, $125,000
Kimberly Dawn Hodges to George Maurice Knight Jr., one acre Williams Trace Lane, $10,500
NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaeare, to Robert J. Blasingame and Jean W. Blasingame, lot “Survey for Sitting Rock Farms” phase one, $24,500
Gene R. Joyner and Ann T. Joyner to Senadzi Kafui Kpeglo, Evan Halley and Dindi Robinson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Bethany Road, $165,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, of NC, to Carolina Contracting Associates, LLC, of NC, lots River Run subdivision, phase 4, $120,000
Carol Pike Ford to Kellie Stewart, lot Roach Street, $40,000
The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Regina Rudd, lots Sherwood Trace, phase 2, $438,000
CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Hunter Zane Lawson and Kayla C. Lawson, lot Brooks Road, $188,000
BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Alisa Siegel, lot south Scales Street, $115,000
George O. Rucker and Beverly L. Rucker to JFS Construction Inc., of NC, lot Roanoke Street, $50,000
George O. Rucker and Beverly L. Rucker to JFS Construction Inc., of NC, second lot Roanoke Street, $70,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
CMH Homes Inc. to Philip Wayne Pegram and Angela Michelle Pegram, one acre Peace Road, $160,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Billy Joe Williams and Suzanna Williams to Nickolas Seth Jordan, 1.50 acres NC-2118 on Roach Road, $30,000
Lucy R. Warren, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Martha Farabee, POA, to Linda Walker Perkins, lot Sanderlyn Court, $161,000
Kathy W. Taylor and Robert M. Taylor to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, lots NC-1998 or Wentworth Street, $60,500
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Sara Kim Santos Langley from Michael Louis Langley
Tameka Nicole Leak McIntyre from Orenthal James McIntyre
Cathy Denise Brown Hickmond from Jarvis Merrell Hickmond
Jamille R. Thomas-Jones from William Michael Jones
Victoria Michelle Mincey Womeldorf from Terry Michael Womeldorf