 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County public records
0 comments

Rockingham County public records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Property transfers

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John G. Kallam and Linda O. Kallam to TJ Rentals, LLC, lot Front Street, $22,000

Roger L. Hodge and Teresa J. Hodge to Barbara W. Odell, lot Fisher Street, $5,000

Verlena Brammer to Jaime Patino Balinos and Guillermina Mata Perez, property Fairway Drive, $125,000

Eden Rental Properties, LLC, of NC, to 3V Investment LLC, lot Moir Street, $155,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP David M. Shelton and Lenora S. Robertson to Ralph A. Mason Sr., lot Highland Forest, section 1, $23,000

Kelsey P. Kennon and Christopher Kennon to Deborah Adkins Lunsford, lots J.C. Johnson Development, $191,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Sergey Shymanovich and Tatsiana Shymanovich to Jarred M. McDonald and Sarah J. Taylor, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Shiloh Acres, section 1 or NC-2141, $146,000

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Justin J. Groce and Brianna Groce to Timothy R. Groger Jr. and Nancy J. Groger, “Parcel A Survey for Eagle Nest Properties, LLC,” $175,000

Aaron Wayne Knight and Andrew Garrett Wright to George Maurice Knight Jr., three acres (and adjacent acreage) Williams Trace Lane, $125,000

Kimberly Dawn Hodges to George Maurice Knight Jr., one acre Williams Trace Lane, $10,500

NC Properties I, LLC, of Delaeare, to Robert J. Blasingame and Jean W. Blasingame, lot “Survey for Sitting Rock Farms” phase one, $24,500

Gene R. Joyner and Ann T. Joyner to Senadzi Kafui Kpeglo, Evan Halley and Dindi Robinson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Bethany Road, $165,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Carolina Acquisitions, LLC, of NC, to Carolina Contracting Associates, LLC, of NC, lots River Run subdivision, phase 4, $120,000

Carol Pike Ford to Kellie Stewart, lot Roach Street, $40,000

The Wright Company of NC Inc. to Regina Rudd, lots Sherwood Trace, phase 2, $438,000

CMH Homes Inc. of Tennessee to Hunter Zane Lawson and Kayla C. Lawson, lot Brooks Road, $188,000

BMS Investment Properties, LLC, of NC, to Alisa Siegel, lot south Scales Street, $115,000

George O. Rucker and Beverly L. Rucker to JFS Construction Inc., of NC, lot Roanoke Street, $50,000

George O. Rucker and Beverly L. Rucker to JFS Construction Inc., of NC, second lot Roanoke Street, $70,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

CMH Homes Inc. to Philip Wayne Pegram and Angela Michelle Pegram, one acre Peace Road, $160,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Billy Joe Williams and Suzanna Williams to Nickolas Seth Jordan, 1.50 acres NC-2118 on Roach Road, $30,000

Lucy R. Warren, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Martha Farabee, POA, to Linda Walker Perkins, lot Sanderlyn Court, $161,000

Kathy W. Taylor and Robert M. Taylor to Keystone Capital Group, LLC, lots NC-1998 or Wentworth Street, $60,500

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Sara Kim Santos Langley from Michael Louis Langley

Tameka Nicole Leak McIntyre from Orenthal James McIntyre

Cathy Denise Brown Hickmond from Jarvis Merrell Hickmond

Jamille R. Thomas-Jones from William Michael Jones

Victoria Michelle Mincey Womeldorf from Terry Michael Womeldorf

Danielle Elizabeth Kimbrough-Austin from Corey Dewayne Austin

Jennifer Anne Edwards Rabb from Bronson Dean Rabb

Amanda Rose Snarski from Adam Lee Snarski

Joel Edward Pawson from Meredith Warren Pawson

Erin Sabrina Aldrich from Ronald Jason Aldrich

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News