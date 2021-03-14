Rockingham County public records

Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
B&S Development Inc. of NC to Daisy Mae Priddy, lot Knight Farm, $42,000
D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Ronnie Dargan II and Loren Johnson Dargan, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $367,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Kevin Dwayne Barker and Heather O. Barker to Jacob C. Hopkins and Amy Hopkins, two tracts (including Knollwood Development), $260,000
Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, substitute trustee, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Creekridge subdivision, phase 7, $138,000
Jennifer Griffin and Sean Moore to Randy Lee Williams, lot Greenwood Street, $73,500
Lilly S. Boulding to Audie J. Land Jr. and Cathy Jane Land, Taylor Lots, $12,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Mayodan Lions Club to 5 D Properties, LLC, lot Main Street and Third Avenue, $10,000
Ronnie R. Bullins and Heather Mabe Bullins to Daniel Webb and June Webb, lot Settle Bridge Road, $5,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Deborah W. Causey and Stephen H. Causey to Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, lot Montgomery Street, $38,500
Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, to Wells and Wright Realty Company, LLC, lot Montgomery Street, $39,000
Deborah G. Leake to Thomas Lee Lawson Jr. and Latonja L. Wilson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Briarwood Street, $200,000
Gopher REO, LLC, of Delaware, to AMA Realty LLC, of NC, 2.02 acres +/- Lot 1 Freeway Drive and Ronald Reagan Way, $55,000
Lisa W. Powell, substitute trustee, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot First Court, $37,500
Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. to Micah A. Snow and Brandy S. Snow, 5.4 acres “Plat of Survey for Micah A. Snow and Brandy S. Snow,” $295,000
Sophia Bass Cheek to Michael Overman and Stephanie Overman, 1.034 acres Forrest Drive, $167,000
Victoria Lynn Moore to Caitlyn Danielle Short, lots J.T. Amos Farm Estate “Upper Place,” on Scales Street, $187,000
Bernadette Lawson Brown and Billy Ray Brown to Edward Bernard Pickard and Jennie Benton Pickard, lot North Washington Street, $50,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Karl D. Overby Jr. to Michael Roux and Jessica Roux, lot Gravel Hill Road, $27,000
Michael Dwayne Cook to Derek L. Williams and Connie H. Williams, 2.96 acres Dix Road, $150,000
WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP
Ellen S. Roberts to Casey Elizabeth Shamet, property southside NC-87, $185,000
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Shanetta L. Durham-Belton from Donald Lawrence Belton
Kenisha M. Miller-Hazel from Corey Tavon Hazel Jr.
Mary Elizabeth Hassell from Ryshein D. Hassell
Lam Van Nguyen from Dung Thi Tran
Brandon Ellis Paschall from Dovie Marie M. Paschall
Cathy Maguella Brown from Joseph Deforest Brown Jr.
Chineta Malloy Brown from William O. Brown
Calvin Lee Camp from Lavonda Lynn Camp
Daphney Marie Bolen Marcum from Corey Tyler Marcum
Victoria Carol S. Snead from David Ashley Snead
Jodie Nicole M. Harward from Jerry Wayne Harward