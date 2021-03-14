 Skip to main content
Rockingham County public records
Rockingham County public records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

B&S Development Inc. of NC to Daisy Mae Priddy, lot Knight Farm, $42,000

D.R. Horton Inc. of Delaware to Ronnie Dargan II and Loren Johnson Dargan, lot Collybrooke subdivision, phase 3, $367,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Kevin Dwayne Barker and Heather O. Barker to Jacob C. Hopkins and Amy Hopkins, two tracts (including Knollwood Development), $260,000

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, substitute trustee, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Creekridge subdivision, phase 7, $138,000

Jennifer Griffin and Sean Moore to Randy Lee Williams, lot Greenwood Street, $73,500

Lilly S. Boulding to Audie J. Land Jr. and Cathy Jane Land, Taylor Lots, $12,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Mayodan Lions Club to 5 D Properties, LLC, lot Main Street and Third Avenue, $10,000

Ronnie R. Bullins and Heather Mabe Bullins to Daniel Webb and June Webb, lot Settle Bridge Road, $5,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Deborah W. Causey and Stephen H. Causey to Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, lot Montgomery Street, $38,500

Nickerson Property Investments, LLC, to Wells and Wright Realty Company, LLC, lot Montgomery Street, $39,000

Deborah G. Leake to Thomas Lee Lawson Jr. and Latonja L. Wilson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Briarwood Street, $200,000

Gopher REO, LLC, of Delaware, to AMA Realty LLC, of NC, 2.02 acres +/- Lot 1 Freeway Drive and Ronald Reagan Way, $55,000

Lisa W. Powell, substitute trustee, to Brason Properties, LLC, lot First Court, $37,500

Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. to Micah A. Snow and Brandy S. Snow, 5.4 acres “Plat of Survey for Micah A. Snow and Brandy S. Snow,” $295,000

Sophia Bass Cheek to Michael Overman and Stephanie Overman, 1.034 acres Forrest Drive, $167,000

Victoria Lynn Moore to Caitlyn Danielle Short, lots J.T. Amos Farm Estate “Upper Place,” on Scales Street, $187,000

Bernadette Lawson Brown and Billy Ray Brown to Edward Bernard Pickard and Jennie Benton Pickard, lot North Washington Street, $50,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Karl D. Overby Jr. to Michael Roux and Jessica Roux, lot Gravel Hill Road, $27,000

Michael Dwayne Cook to Derek L. Williams and Connie H. Williams, 2.96 acres Dix Road, $150,000

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

Ellen S. Roberts to Casey Elizabeth Shamet, property southside NC-87, $185,000

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Shanetta L. Durham-Belton from Donald Lawrence Belton

Kenisha M. Miller-Hazel from Corey Tavon Hazel Jr.

Mary Elizabeth Hassell from Ryshein D. Hassell

Lam Van Nguyen from Dung Thi Tran

Brandon Ellis Paschall from Dovie Marie M. Paschall

Cathy Maguella Brown from Joseph Deforest Brown Jr.

Chineta Malloy Brown from William O. Brown

Calvin Lee Camp from Lavonda Lynn Camp

Daphney Marie Bolen Marcum from Corey Tyler Marcum

Victoria Carol S. Snead from David Ashley Snead

Jodie Nicole M. Harward from Jerry Wayne Harward

