Rockingham County Public Records

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey S. Ragan and Deanna J. Ragan to Kurt Van Fossen, lot Crows Nest at Belews Landing, phase two, $160,000.

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jan Grogan and Barbara Miner Grogan, plus Jarrod B. Grogan and Amy Thompson Grogan, to MAP Michael, LLC, of NC, lot Bryant Street, $115,000.

Rodney Dale Sorrell and Jeanne Renee Sorrell to HB Greensboro 1, LLC, two tracts property “E.W. Scarlette Sr. and T.S. Scarlette,” $100,000.

Rodney D. Sorrell and Jeanne R. Sorrell to HB Greensboro 1, LLC, lot “Survey for Rodney D. and Jeanne R. Sorrell,” $200,000.

Better Homes and Rentals of NC, LLC, to Victor Cardenas, lots Oakland Annex, section 5, $90,000.

Diane Barker Harris to Kristi P. Draughn, lot Shady Grove Road on NC-1533, $115,000.

Paul Ray Chilton, by and through his Agent, Angela Chilton Crawford, to Stanley Mikel Smith and Carol J. Smith, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots north Meadow Road, $85,000.

Norman Edward Harbour to Jose Noe Romero and Thelma Cristela Torres, lot Jefferson Street, $20,000.

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Chase M. Rickard and Kasey V. Rickard to Ian Michael Brooks and Lillian April Hoover, lot Williams Road, $206,000.

Lillie P. Lawson, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Susan Lawson Flynt, to Jonathan Brent Lawson and Peggy P. Lawson, two tracts MA-CA Development, $75,000.

Lorene E. Schue to Palmetto 707, LLC, of SC, lot Lawson Lane, $225,000.

Mary Ann Linker Baldwin to William Todd Hess and Jennie Lynn Hess, lot NC-2127, $145,000.

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Pay n Stay, LLC, of NC, to Jon Cody Williams, lot Willow Oaks Farm, phase 1, $149,000.

Crown Shared Holdings Inc. of NC to Concepcion Mata Saucedo and Alberto Hernandez Gomez, property East 5th Avenue, $24,500.

John Talmadge Handy III and Cory Handy, plus Larry H. Kinney and Susan T. Kinney, to Amanda L. Misenheimer, lot Forest Park, No. 2, $250,000.

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

John D. Goad and Sonya K. Goad to Lynn Paluga and James Andrew Wilson, lots 89 Race Track property, $215,000.

Real Estate Specialists II, LLC, to Gwenola Brown, lots Benson Street, $120,000.

Grayson Paul Weatherman and Amber Noelle Kelly Weatherman to Leroy Allen and Eileen Allen, lot “The Plantation,” $300,000.

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Keith Kennon and Debbie S. Kennon to Amy Kennon, lots P.G. McCoy Farm, $100,000.

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP

James Craig Hawks and Crystal Easter Hawks, plus Shannon Jean Hawks, to Billy Joe James and Betty Ann James, 2.71 acres Manley Farm Road, $35,000.

Divorces granted

in District Court

Edward Jakob Miller from Aren Roshelle Miller.

Miltana Denise Davis from Deron Antonio Davis.

Stephanie Megan King from Jacob Wilbur Ashley.

Gwynne Denise Hamilton Edgerton from Roger Michola Edgerton.

William Allen Purcell from Dawn Rae Horsley.

Chasidy Shay Burgess from Thomas Cleve Burgess Jr.

Lindsay Nicole Home Evans from Donald Ray Evans Jr.

Doneshia Lenette Graham Sanders from Antar Luquan Sanders.

Audrey Lynn Wilson Martin from Jeremy Eugene Martin.

Luciano Fernando Reithel from Ana Lilia Garcia.

Savannah Victoria Joye G. Yelton from Derek Shane Yelton.

Tina Luann Murphy Burchette from Michael Duane Burchette.